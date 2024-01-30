Portimao test, 1pm: Toprak better than pole record
On Monday, Superbike rookie Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Ducati) set the fastest time of 1:39.913 minutes at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve in the hinterland of Portimao. On the second day of testing on Tuesday, with the track open again from 10am to 5pm, the Italian used a qualifier and set a time of 1:39.275mins, which was significantly faster than the pole record set by Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki) in 2022 (1:39.610mins).
As records can only be set during a race weekend, this is an unofficial record.
It didn't last long anyway: At 12:35 pm, Portimao is one hour behind CET, BMW newcomer Toprak Razgatlioglu took the lead with 1:39.225 min, the Turk also had a qualifier fitted.
Behind him, there was a gap of 0.7 and 0.9 seconds to Andrea Locatelli (Pata Yamaha) and Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Ducati) at midday.
Philipp Öttl (GMT94), the only German in the Superbike World Championship field, was unable to improve on his time from Monday and is almost 2.5 seconds behind.
On Monday, Team Petronas Honda with Tarran Mackenzie and Adam Norrodin only managed an installation lap, on Tuesday the duo from Midori Moriwaki are so far at the back of the field.
Michael Rinaldi (Motocorsa Ducati) is also far down the field, but the Italian has only completed six laps so far due to technical problems on his V4R.
As is always the case in testing, the times are only comparable to a limited extent because the teams follow very different programmes and the riders are allowed to use everything from the hardest racing tyres to qualifying tyres. This explains the sometimes large gaps.
Times Superbike World Championship test Portimao, Tuesday, 1pm (30.1.):
1st Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR), BMW, 1:39.225 min
2nd Nicolo Bulega (I), Ducati, +0.050 sec
3rd Andrea Locatelli (I), Yamaha, +0.728
4th Danilo Petrucci (I), Ducati, +0.731
5th Garrett Gerloff (USA), BMW, +0.911
6th Alex Lowes (GB), Kawasaki, +1.006
7th Michael van der Mark (NL), BMW, +1.188
8th Remy Gardner (AUS), Yamaha, +1.251
9th Jonathan Rea (GB), Yamaha, +1.262
10th Alvaro Bautista (E), Ducati, +1.498
11th Bradley Ray (GB), Yamaha, +1.627
12th Sam Lowes (GB), Ducati, +1.666
13th Andrea Iannone (I), Ducati, +1.768
14th Xavi Vierge (E), Honda, +1.773
15th Scott Redding (GB), BMW, +1.845
16th Tito Rabat (E), Kawasaki, +2.185
17th Axel Bassani (I), Kawasaki, +2.232
18th Iker Lecuona (E), Honda, +2.372
19th Philipp Öttl (D), Yamaha, +2.491
20th Sylvain Guintoli (F), BMW, +2.499
21st Bradley Smith (GB), BMW, +3.446
22nd Michael Rinaldi (I), Ducati, +3.799
23rd Tarran Mackenzie (GB), Honda, +5.934
24th Adam Norrodin (MAL), Honda, +9.343
Times Superbike World Championship test Portimao, Monday (29.1.):
1st Nicolo Bulega (I), Ducati, 1'39.912 min
2nd Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR), BMW, +0.094 sec
3. Jonathan Rea (GB), Yamaha, +0.148
4th Remy Gardner (AUS), Yamaha, +0.355
5th Andrea Locatelli (I), Yamaha, +0.357
6th Sam Lowes (GB), Ducati, +0.550
7th Michael van der Mark (NL), BMW, +0.723
8th Alvaro Bautista (E), Ducati, +0.760
9th Xavi Vierge (E), Honda, +0.816
10th Alex Lowes (GB), Kawasaki, +0.866
11th Bradley Ray (GB), Yamaha, +1.114
12th Garrett Gerloff (USA), BMW, +1.126
13th Iker Lecuona (E), Honda, +1.131
14th Michael Rinaldi (I), Ducati, +1.168
15th Scott Redding (GB), BMW, +1.170
16th Danilo Petrucci (I), Ducati, +1.239
17th Andrea Iannone (I), Ducati, +1.295
18th Axel Bassani (I), Kawasaki, +1.392
19th Tito Rabat (E), Kawasaki, +1.571
20th Philipp Öttl (D), Yamaha, +1.823
21st Sylvain Guintoli (F), BMW, +2.189
22nd Bradley Smith (GB), BMW, +2.979
23rd Florian Marino (F), Kawasaki, +3.410