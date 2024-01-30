Portimao test, 1pm: Toprak better than pole record

On Monday, Superbike rookie Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Ducati) set the fastest time of 1:39.913 minutes at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve in the hinterland of Portimao. On the second day of testing on Tuesday, with the track open again from 10am to 5pm, the Italian used a qualifier and set a time of 1:39.275mins, which was significantly faster than the pole record set by Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki) in 2022 (1:39.610mins).



As records can only be set during a race weekend, this is an unofficial record.



It didn't last long anyway: At 12:35 pm, Portimao is one hour behind CET, BMW newcomer Toprak Razgatlioglu took the lead with 1:39.225 min, the Turk also had a qualifier fitted.



Behind him, there was a gap of 0.7 and 0.9 seconds to Andrea Locatelli (Pata Yamaha) and Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Ducati) at midday.



Philipp Öttl (GMT94), the only German in the Superbike World Championship field, was unable to improve on his time from Monday and is almost 2.5 seconds behind.



On Monday, Team Petronas Honda with Tarran Mackenzie and Adam Norrodin only managed an installation lap, on Tuesday the duo from Midori Moriwaki are so far at the back of the field.



Michael Rinaldi (Motocorsa Ducati) is also far down the field, but the Italian has only completed six laps so far due to technical problems on his V4R.



As is always the case in testing, the times are only comparable to a limited extent because the teams follow very different programmes and the riders are allowed to use everything from the hardest racing tyres to qualifying tyres. This explains the sometimes large gaps.

Times Superbike World Championship test Portimao, Tuesday, 1pm (30.1.):

1st Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR), BMW, 1:39.225 min

2nd Nicolo Bulega (I), Ducati, +0.050 sec

3rd Andrea Locatelli (I), Yamaha, +0.728

4th Danilo Petrucci (I), Ducati, +0.731

5th Garrett Gerloff (USA), BMW, +0.911

6th Alex Lowes (GB), Kawasaki, +1.006

7th Michael van der Mark (NL), BMW, +1.188

8th Remy Gardner (AUS), Yamaha, +1.251

9th Jonathan Rea (GB), Yamaha, +1.262

10th Alvaro Bautista (E), Ducati, +1.498

11th Bradley Ray (GB), Yamaha, +1.627

12th Sam Lowes (GB), Ducati, +1.666

13th Andrea Iannone (I), Ducati, +1.768

14th Xavi Vierge (E), Honda, +1.773

15th Scott Redding (GB), BMW, +1.845

16th Tito Rabat (E), Kawasaki, +2.185

17th Axel Bassani (I), Kawasaki, +2.232

18th Iker Lecuona (E), Honda, +2.372

19th Philipp Öttl (D), Yamaha, +2.491

20th Sylvain Guintoli (F), BMW, +2.499

21st Bradley Smith (GB), BMW, +3.446

22nd Michael Rinaldi (I), Ducati, +3.799

23rd Tarran Mackenzie (GB), Honda, +5.934

24th Adam Norrodin (MAL), Honda, +9.343

Times Superbike World Championship test Portimao, Monday (29.1.):

1st Nicolo Bulega (I), Ducati, 1'39.912 min

2nd Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR), BMW, +0.094 sec

3. Jonathan Rea (GB), Yamaha, +0.148

4th Remy Gardner (AUS), Yamaha, +0.355

5th Andrea Locatelli (I), Yamaha, +0.357

6th Sam Lowes (GB), Ducati, +0.550

7th Michael van der Mark (NL), BMW, +0.723

8th Alvaro Bautista (E), Ducati, +0.760

9th Xavi Vierge (E), Honda, +0.816

10th Alex Lowes (GB), Kawasaki, +0.866

11th Bradley Ray (GB), Yamaha, +1.114

12th Garrett Gerloff (USA), BMW, +1.126

13th Iker Lecuona (E), Honda, +1.131

14th Michael Rinaldi (I), Ducati, +1.168

15th Scott Redding (GB), BMW, +1.170

16th Danilo Petrucci (I), Ducati, +1.239

17th Andrea Iannone (I), Ducati, +1.295

18th Axel Bassani (I), Kawasaki, +1.392

19th Tito Rabat (E), Kawasaki, +1.571

20th Philipp Öttl (D), Yamaha, +1.823

21st Sylvain Guintoli (F), BMW, +2.189

22nd Bradley Smith (GB), BMW, +2.979

23rd Florian Marino (F), Kawasaki, +3.410