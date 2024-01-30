Alvaro Bautista grins: "I overtook Valentino"
As the two-day Portimao test is organised by Ducati, we will also see some MotoGP riders racing around the track on production bikes. On Monday and Tuesday, world champion Pecco Bagnaia, Franco Morbidelli, Fabio Di Giannantonio and Marco Bezzecchi will ride a Panigale V4S with 1100 cc, while Luca Marini will ride a Honda Fireblade. Superstar Valentino Rossi (on a Yamaha R1) and the Marquez brothers Alex and Marc (on a Ducati) also took part on the first day.
"I overtook Valentino once and was very proud," laughed two-time Superbike World Champion Alvaro Bautista at the meeting with SPEEDWEEK.com. Then more seriously: "They all ride standard bikes, the difference is very big. Nevertheless, it's always nice to share the track with these guys."
Bagnaia was the fastest MotoGP rider on Monday, losing 3.177 seconds to the Superbike best time, Rossi 4.79 seconds.
Alvaro has been riding well below his capabilities at the winter tests in Jerez and Portimao so far, which is due to his neck injury from 1st November. "On Monday, for the first time, I wasn't focussing on the pain and I was able to concentrate on riding," said the Ducati star, who lost 0.76 seconds on the best time of his Aruba colleague Nicolo Bulega. "At the moment I'm concentrating on myself, there's no point in looking at his data - because I'm not pushing 100 per cent yet."
Before the World Championship begins on the last weekend of February at Phillip Island in Australia, Bautista has two more days of testing on the Monday and Tuesday before the event at the same track. There are still three weeks until then. Will these be enough to get physically fit?
"My doctors tell me that I have to be patient because of my nerves," said the 39-year-old. "My physiotherapist is working intensively on my vertebrae, everything in my neck is hardened. That also affects the nerves that run there. It's hard to say where I'll be in Australia. In Jerez it was much worse than expected. And with three days in between, I made great progress for Portimao. If things continue to improve like this, then I'll be in a perfect physical position in Australia."
Times Superbike World Championship test Portimao, Tuesday, 1pm (30.1.):
1st Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR), BMW, 1:39.225 min
2nd Nicolo Bulega (I), Ducati, +0.050 sec
3. Andrea Locatelli (I), Yamaha, +0.728
4th Danilo Petrucci (I), Ducati, +0.731
5th Garrett Gerloff (USA), BMW, +0.911
6th Alex Lowes (GB), Kawasaki, +1.006
7th Michael van der Mark (NL), BMW, +1.188
8th Remy Gardner (AUS), Yamaha, +1.251
9th Jonathan Rea (GB), Yamaha, +1.262
10th Alvaro Bautista (E), Ducati, +1.498
11th Bradley Ray (GB), Yamaha, +1.627
12th Sam Lowes (GB), Ducati, +1.666
13th Andrea Iannone (I), Ducati, +1.768
14th Xavi Vierge (E), Honda, +1.773
15th Scott Redding (GB), BMW, +1.845
16th Tito Rabat (E), Kawasaki, +2.185
17th Axel Bassani (I), Kawasaki, +2.232
18th Iker Lecuona (E), Honda, +2.372
19th Philipp Öttl (D), Yamaha, +2.491
20th Sylvain Guintoli (F), BMW, +2.499
21st Bradley Smith (GB), BMW, +3.446
22nd Michael Rinaldi (I), Ducati, +3.799
23rd Tarran Mackenzie (GB), Honda, +5.934
24th Adam Norrodin (MAL), Honda, +9.343
Times Superbike World Championship test Portimao, Monday (29.1.):
1st Nicolo Bulega (I), Ducati, 1'39.912 min
2nd Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR), BMW, +0.094 sec
3rd Jonathan Rea (GB), Yamaha, +0.148
4th Remy Gardner (AUS), Yamaha, +0.355
5th Andrea Locatelli (I), Yamaha, +0.357
6th Sam Lowes (GB), Ducati, +0.550
7th Michael van der Mark (NL), BMW, +0.723
8th Alvaro Bautista (E), Ducati, +0.760
9th Xavi Vierge (E), Honda, +0.816
10th Alex Lowes (GB), Kawasaki, +0.866
11th Bradley Ray (GB), Yamaha, +1.114
12th Garrett Gerloff (USA), BMW, +1.126
13th Iker Lecuona (E), Honda, +1.131
14th Michael Rinaldi (I), Ducati, +1.168
15th Scott Redding (GB), BMW, +1.170
16th Danilo Petrucci (I), Ducati, +1.239
17th Andrea Iannone (I), Ducati, +1.295
18th Axel Bassani (I), Kawasaki, +1.392
19th Tito Rabat (E), Kawasaki, +1.571
20th Philipp Öttl (D), Yamaha, +1.823
21st Sylvain Guintoli (F), BMW, +2.189
22nd Bradley Smith (GB), BMW, +2.979
23rd Florian Marino (F), Kawasaki, +3.410
Times of the MotoGP riders, Tuesday, 1pm (30.1.):
1st Pecco Bagnaia (I), Ducati, 1'42.778 min
2. Franco Morbidelli (I), Ducati, 1'43.065
3rd Marco Bezzecchi (I), Ducati, 1'43.365
4th Luca Marini (I), Honda, 1'43.383
5th Enea Bastianini (I), Ducati, 1'43.394
6th Fabio Di Giannantonio (I), Ducati, 1:43.412
Times of the MotoGP riders, Monday (29.1.):
1st Pecco Bagnaia (I), Ducati, 1'43.090 min
2. Luca Marini (I), Honda, 1'43.351
3. Franco Morbidelli (I), Ducati, 1'43.429
4th Marco Bezzecchi (I), Ducati, 1'43.622
5. Enea Bastianini (I), Ducati, 1'43.664
6th Fabio Di Giannantonio (I), Ducati, 1'43.740
7th Valentino Rossi (I), Yamaha, 1'44.703
- Marc Marquez (E), Ducati, without transponder
- Alex Marquez (E), Ducati, without transponder