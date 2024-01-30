Alvaro Bautista grins: "I overtook Valentino"

The test rides in Portimao offer the rare opportunity to see the best Superbike riders on the track together with some stars from the MotoGP World Championship. This is also an experience for Alvaro Bautista.

As the two-day Portimao test is organised by Ducati, we will also see some MotoGP riders racing around the track on production bikes. On Monday and Tuesday, world champion Pecco Bagnaia, Franco Morbidelli, Fabio Di Giannantonio and Marco Bezzecchi will ride a Panigale V4S with 1100 cc, while Luca Marini will ride a Honda Fireblade. Superstar Valentino Rossi (on a Yamaha R1) and the Marquez brothers Alex and Marc (on a Ducati) also took part on the first day.

"I overtook Valentino once and was very proud," laughed two-time Superbike World Champion Alvaro Bautista at the meeting with SPEEDWEEK.com. Then more seriously: "They all ride standard bikes, the difference is very big. Nevertheless, it's always nice to share the track with these guys."



Bagnaia was the fastest MotoGP rider on Monday, losing 3.177 seconds to the Superbike best time, Rossi 4.79 seconds.

Alvaro has been riding well below his capabilities at the winter tests in Jerez and Portimao so far, which is due to his neck injury from 1st November. "On Monday, for the first time, I wasn't focussing on the pain and I was able to concentrate on riding," said the Ducati star, who lost 0.76 seconds on the best time of his Aruba colleague Nicolo Bulega. "At the moment I'm concentrating on myself, there's no point in looking at his data - because I'm not pushing 100 per cent yet."

Before the World Championship begins on the last weekend of February at Phillip Island in Australia, Bautista has two more days of testing on the Monday and Tuesday before the event at the same track. There are still three weeks until then. Will these be enough to get physically fit?

"My doctors tell me that I have to be patient because of my nerves," said the 39-year-old. "My physiotherapist is working intensively on my vertebrae, everything in my neck is hardened. That also affects the nerves that run there. It's hard to say where I'll be in Australia. In Jerez it was much worse than expected. And with three days in between, I made great progress for Portimao. If things continue to improve like this, then I'll be in a perfect physical position in Australia."

Times Superbike World Championship test Portimao, Tuesday, 1pm (30.1.):

1st Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR), BMW, 1:39.225 min

2nd Nicolo Bulega (I), Ducati, +0.050 sec

3. Andrea Locatelli (I), Yamaha, +0.728

4th Danilo Petrucci (I), Ducati, +0.731

5th Garrett Gerloff (USA), BMW, +0.911

6th Alex Lowes (GB), Kawasaki, +1.006

7th Michael van der Mark (NL), BMW, +1.188

8th Remy Gardner (AUS), Yamaha, +1.251

9th Jonathan Rea (GB), Yamaha, +1.262

10th Alvaro Bautista (E), Ducati, +1.498

11th Bradley Ray (GB), Yamaha, +1.627

12th Sam Lowes (GB), Ducati, +1.666

13th Andrea Iannone (I), Ducati, +1.768

14th Xavi Vierge (E), Honda, +1.773

15th Scott Redding (GB), BMW, +1.845

16th Tito Rabat (E), Kawasaki, +2.185

17th Axel Bassani (I), Kawasaki, +2.232

18th Iker Lecuona (E), Honda, +2.372

19th Philipp Öttl (D), Yamaha, +2.491

20th Sylvain Guintoli (F), BMW, +2.499

21st Bradley Smith (GB), BMW, +3.446

22nd Michael Rinaldi (I), Ducati, +3.799

23rd Tarran Mackenzie (GB), Honda, +5.934

24th Adam Norrodin (MAL), Honda, +9.343

Times Superbike World Championship test Portimao, Monday (29.1.):

1st Nicolo Bulega (I), Ducati, 1'39.912 min

2nd Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR), BMW, +0.094 sec

3rd Jonathan Rea (GB), Yamaha, +0.148

4th Remy Gardner (AUS), Yamaha, +0.355

5th Andrea Locatelli (I), Yamaha, +0.357

6th Sam Lowes (GB), Ducati, +0.550

7th Michael van der Mark (NL), BMW, +0.723

8th Alvaro Bautista (E), Ducati, +0.760

9th Xavi Vierge (E), Honda, +0.816

10th Alex Lowes (GB), Kawasaki, +0.866

11th Bradley Ray (GB), Yamaha, +1.114

12th Garrett Gerloff (USA), BMW, +1.126

13th Iker Lecuona (E), Honda, +1.131

14th Michael Rinaldi (I), Ducati, +1.168

15th Scott Redding (GB), BMW, +1.170

16th Danilo Petrucci (I), Ducati, +1.239

17th Andrea Iannone (I), Ducati, +1.295

18th Axel Bassani (I), Kawasaki, +1.392

19th Tito Rabat (E), Kawasaki, +1.571

20th Philipp Öttl (D), Yamaha, +1.823

21st Sylvain Guintoli (F), BMW, +2.189

22nd Bradley Smith (GB), BMW, +2.979

23rd Florian Marino (F), Kawasaki, +3.410

Times of the MotoGP riders, Tuesday, 1pm (30.1.):

1st Pecco Bagnaia (I), Ducati, 1'42.778 min

2. Franco Morbidelli (I), Ducati, 1'43.065

3rd Marco Bezzecchi (I), Ducati, 1'43.365

4th Luca Marini (I), Honda, 1'43.383

5th Enea Bastianini (I), Ducati, 1'43.394

6th Fabio Di Giannantonio (I), Ducati, 1:43.412

Times of the MotoGP riders, Monday (29.1.):

1st Pecco Bagnaia (I), Ducati, 1'43.090 min

2. Luca Marini (I), Honda, 1'43.351

3. Franco Morbidelli (I), Ducati, 1'43.429

4th Marco Bezzecchi (I), Ducati, 1'43.622

5. Enea Bastianini (I), Ducati, 1'43.664

6th Fabio Di Giannantonio (I), Ducati, 1'43.740

7th Valentino Rossi (I), Yamaha, 1'44.703

- Marc Marquez (E), Ducati, without transponder

- Alex Marquez (E), Ducati, without transponder