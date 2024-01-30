Portimao test: Razgatlioglu outdoes himself

The pole record at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve near Portimao has been held since 2022 by Jonathan Rea, who clocked 1:39.610 minutes on a Kawasaki ZX-10RR.

As records can only be set on race weekends, best times during test rides have no relevance for the official statistics.



In addition, the teams follow very different programmes during tests and the riders have everything from the hardest race tyre to the super-soft qualifier at their disposal. The times are therefore only comparable to a limited extent, because the drivers rarely go on the hunt for times in the best conditions with the softest tyres.



On Tuesday afternoon, Superbike rookie Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Ducati) and BMW newcomer Toprak Razgatlioglu caught this time window perfectly. The Italian first set a sensational lap of 1:39.275 min at 12:13 p.m., and the Turkish rider improved the record to 1:39.225 min at 12:27 p.m. Two minutes before the end of testing at 5 p.m., Portimao is one hour behind CET, when the conditions were no longer ideal, the 2021 World Champion improved to 1:39.189 min, 0.421 sec below Rea's pole record.



Seven riders remained under 1:40 min over the two days, including Razgatlioglu and Bulega, Alex Lowes (Kawasaki), Remy Gardner (GRT Yamaha), Jonathan Rea (Pata Yamaha), Andrea Locatelli (Pata Yamaha) and Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Ducati).



Astonishingly, the top four rode faster than Rea on his record lap. And apart from Honda, all manufacturers seem to be capable of a podium finish.



Philipp Öttl (GMT94), the only German in the Superbike World Championship field, had a much harder time with the Yamaha in Portimao than in Jerez and only finished 20th.



The Petronas Honda duo of Tarran Mackenzie and Adam Norrodin suffered a debacle, finishing in last place and losing 4.4 and 6.1 seconds respectively