Kawasaki surprises: Third place at the Portimão test

On the second and final day of testing in Portimão, Alex Lowes surprised everyone with the third-best time. The Kawasaki rider went on the hunt for times for the first time and is talking about a significantly improved ZX-10RR for the 2024 Superbike World Championship.

Kawasaki can be satisfied with the winter test in Portimão. Because figurehead Alex Lowes not only confirmed the improvement in race trim on the demanding Portuguese racetrack, but also surprised with the third-best time on a qualifying tyre on Tuesday. In 1:39.521 minutes, the Englishman lost 0.3 seconds on the outstanding Toprak Razgatlioglu (BMW).

Lowes has been assigned former racing rider Pere Riba, who previously won six world championships with Jonathan Rea, as chief technician for the 2024 Superbike World Championship.



"The last day here in Portimão was the first day that Pere pushed me to find some speed," smiled the 33-year-old. "The electronics and the chassis are working brilliantly and we have definitely improved our pace on used tyres. What we didn't know before was how this would affect our performance on a fast lap, but when we continued with a run on the SCQ tyres, I did a few laps under 1:39 minutes and my best lap here so far."

Kawasaki - like Ducati - have been granted more revs for the 2024 Superbike World Championship. The in-line four-cylinder engine of the ZX-10RR is now allowed to rev 500 rpm more.



"Frankly, I don't feel much difference. We will find out at Phillip Island how we compare to the others. We will also try out a few things there. So we have to be happy because the bike worked well. We finished our winter testing in Europe with our best day so far," said Lowes. "We have worked well over the winter and I am better prepared than in previous years. We are aware that we are facing a big challenge this year. We have a lot of strong riders and it's hard to fight against fast bikes like the Ducati and BMW."

The two-day superbike test in Portimão was the last day of preparation in Europe. The teams are now preparing the material for transport to Australia, where the last test before the season opener (23-25 February) will take place on Phillip Island on 19-20 February.

Times Superbike World Championship test Portimao, Tuesday (30 January):

1st Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR), BMW, 1:39.189 min

2nd Nicolo Bulega (I), Ducati, +0.086 sec

3. Alex Lowes (GB), Kawasaki, +0.332

4th Remy Gardner (AUS), Yamaha, +0.377

5th Michael van der Mark (NL), BMW, +0.428

6th Andrea Locatelli (I), Yamaha, +0.469

7th Jonathan Rea (GB), Yamaha, +0.496

8th Danilo Petrucci (I), Ducati, +0.767

9th Scott Redding (GB), BMW, +0.946

10th Garrett Gerloff (USA), BMW, +0.947

11th Sam Lowes (GB), Ducati, +1.091

12th Axel Bassani (I), Kawasaki, +1.173

13th Xavi Vierge (E), Honda, +1.261

14th Michael Rinaldi (I), Ducati, +1.276

15th Alvaro Bautista (E), Ducati, +1.456

16th Andrea Iannone (I), Ducati, +1.465

17th Iker Lecuona (E), Honda, +1.472

18th Tito Rabat (E), Kawasaki, +1.520

19th Bradley Ray (GB), Yamaha, +1.663

20th Philipp Öttl (D), Yamaha, +1.971

21st Sylvain Guintoli (F), BMW, +2.287

22nd Bradley Smith (GB), BMW, +2.529

23rd Tarran Mackenzie (GB), Honda, +4.471

24th Adam Norrodin (MAL), Honda, +6.223

Times Superbike World Championship test Portimao, Monday (29.1.):

1st Nicolo Bulega (I), Ducati, 1'39.912 min

2nd Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR), BMW, +0.094 sec

3rd Jonathan Rea (GB), Yamaha, +0.148

4th Remy Gardner (AUS), Yamaha, +0.355

5th Andrea Locatelli (I), Yamaha, +0.357

6th Sam Lowes (GB), Ducati, +0.550

7th Michael van der Mark (NL), BMW, +0.723

8th Alvaro Bautista (E), Ducati, +0.760

9th Xavi Vierge (E), Honda, +0.816

10th Alex Lowes (GB), Kawasaki, +0.866

11th Bradley Ray (GB), Yamaha, +1.114

12th Garrett Gerloff (USA), BMW, +1.126

13th Iker Lecuona (E), Honda, +1.131

14th Michael Rinaldi (I), Ducati, +1.168

15th Scott Redding (GB), BMW, +1.170

16th Danilo Petrucci (I), Ducati, +1.239

17th Andrea Iannone (I), Ducati, +1.295

18th Axel Bassani (I), Kawasaki, +1.392

19th Tito Rabat (E), Kawasaki, +1.571

20th Philipp Öttl (D), Yamaha, +1.823

21st Sylvain Guintoli (F), BMW, +2.189

22nd Bradley Smith (GB), BMW, +2.979

23rd Florian Marino (F), Kawasaki, +3.410

Times Supersport World Championship test Portimao, Tuesday (30.1.):

1st Adrian Huertas (E), Ducati, 1'42.994 min

2nd Niccolo Antonelli (I), Ducati, 1'44.540

3rd Piotr Biesiekirski (PL), Ducati, 1'44.645

Times Supersport World Championship test Portimao, Monday (29.1.):

1st Adrian Huertas (E), Ducati, 1:43.806 min

2nd Niccolo Antonelli (I), Ducati, 1'44.815

3. Piotr Biesiekirski (PL), Ducati, 1'45.161

Times of the MotoGP riders, Tuesday (30.1.):

1st Pecco Bagnaia (I), Ducati, 1'42.778 min

2. Fabio Di Giannantonio (I), Ducati, 1'42.903

3. Franco Morbidelli (I), Ducati, 1'43.065

4th Marco Bezzecchi (I), Ducati, 1'43.272

5. Enea Bastianini (I), Ducati, 1'43.336

6th Luca Marini (I), Honda, 1'43.383

Times of the MotoGP riders, Monday (29.1.):

1st Pecco Bagnaia (I), Ducati, 1'43.090 min

2. Luca Marini (I), Honda, 1'43.351

3. Franco Morbidelli (I), Ducati, 1'43.429

4th Marco Bezzecchi (I), Ducati, 1'43.622

5. Enea Bastianini (I), Ducati, 1'43.664

6th Fabio Di Giannantonio (I), Ducati, 1'43.740

7th Valentino Rossi (I), Yamaha, 1'44.703

- Marc Marquez (E), Ducati, without transponder

- Alex Marquez (E), Ducati, without transponder