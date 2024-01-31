Kawasaki surprises: Third place at the Portimão test
Kawasaki can be satisfied with the winter test in Portimão. Because figurehead Alex Lowes not only confirmed the improvement in race trim on the demanding Portuguese racetrack, but also surprised with the third-best time on a qualifying tyre on Tuesday. In 1:39.521 minutes, the Englishman lost 0.3 seconds on the outstanding Toprak Razgatlioglu (BMW).
Lowes has been assigned former racing rider Pere Riba, who previously won six world championships with Jonathan Rea, as chief technician for the 2024 Superbike World Championship.
"The last day here in Portimão was the first day that Pere pushed me to find some speed," smiled the 33-year-old. "The electronics and the chassis are working brilliantly and we have definitely improved our pace on used tyres. What we didn't know before was how this would affect our performance on a fast lap, but when we continued with a run on the SCQ tyres, I did a few laps under 1:39 minutes and my best lap here so far."
Kawasaki - like Ducati - have been granted more revs for the 2024 Superbike World Championship. The in-line four-cylinder engine of the ZX-10RR is now allowed to rev 500 rpm more.
"Frankly, I don't feel much difference. We will find out at Phillip Island how we compare to the others. We will also try out a few things there. So we have to be happy because the bike worked well. We finished our winter testing in Europe with our best day so far," said Lowes. "We have worked well over the winter and I am better prepared than in previous years. We are aware that we are facing a big challenge this year. We have a lot of strong riders and it's hard to fight against fast bikes like the Ducati and BMW."
The two-day superbike test in Portimão was the last day of preparation in Europe. The teams are now preparing the material for transport to Australia, where the last test before the season opener (23-25 February) will take place on Phillip Island on 19-20 February.
Times Superbike World Championship test Portimao, Tuesday (30 January):
1st Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR), BMW, 1:39.189 min
2nd Nicolo Bulega (I), Ducati, +0.086 sec
3. Alex Lowes (GB), Kawasaki, +0.332
4th Remy Gardner (AUS), Yamaha, +0.377
5th Michael van der Mark (NL), BMW, +0.428
6th Andrea Locatelli (I), Yamaha, +0.469
7th Jonathan Rea (GB), Yamaha, +0.496
8th Danilo Petrucci (I), Ducati, +0.767
9th Scott Redding (GB), BMW, +0.946
10th Garrett Gerloff (USA), BMW, +0.947
11th Sam Lowes (GB), Ducati, +1.091
12th Axel Bassani (I), Kawasaki, +1.173
13th Xavi Vierge (E), Honda, +1.261
14th Michael Rinaldi (I), Ducati, +1.276
15th Alvaro Bautista (E), Ducati, +1.456
16th Andrea Iannone (I), Ducati, +1.465
17th Iker Lecuona (E), Honda, +1.472
18th Tito Rabat (E), Kawasaki, +1.520
19th Bradley Ray (GB), Yamaha, +1.663
20th Philipp Öttl (D), Yamaha, +1.971
21st Sylvain Guintoli (F), BMW, +2.287
22nd Bradley Smith (GB), BMW, +2.529
23rd Tarran Mackenzie (GB), Honda, +4.471
24th Adam Norrodin (MAL), Honda, +6.223
Times Superbike World Championship test Portimao, Monday (29.1.):
1st Nicolo Bulega (I), Ducati, 1'39.912 min
2nd Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR), BMW, +0.094 sec
3rd Jonathan Rea (GB), Yamaha, +0.148
4th Remy Gardner (AUS), Yamaha, +0.355
5th Andrea Locatelli (I), Yamaha, +0.357
6th Sam Lowes (GB), Ducati, +0.550
7th Michael van der Mark (NL), BMW, +0.723
8th Alvaro Bautista (E), Ducati, +0.760
9th Xavi Vierge (E), Honda, +0.816
10th Alex Lowes (GB), Kawasaki, +0.866
11th Bradley Ray (GB), Yamaha, +1.114
12th Garrett Gerloff (USA), BMW, +1.126
13th Iker Lecuona (E), Honda, +1.131
14th Michael Rinaldi (I), Ducati, +1.168
15th Scott Redding (GB), BMW, +1.170
16th Danilo Petrucci (I), Ducati, +1.239
17th Andrea Iannone (I), Ducati, +1.295
18th Axel Bassani (I), Kawasaki, +1.392
19th Tito Rabat (E), Kawasaki, +1.571
20th Philipp Öttl (D), Yamaha, +1.823
21st Sylvain Guintoli (F), BMW, +2.189
22nd Bradley Smith (GB), BMW, +2.979
23rd Florian Marino (F), Kawasaki, +3.410
Times Supersport World Championship test Portimao, Tuesday (30.1.):
1st Adrian Huertas (E), Ducati, 1'42.994 min
2nd Niccolo Antonelli (I), Ducati, 1'44.540
3rd Piotr Biesiekirski (PL), Ducati, 1'44.645
Times Supersport World Championship test Portimao, Monday (29.1.):
1st Adrian Huertas (E), Ducati, 1:43.806 min
2nd Niccolo Antonelli (I), Ducati, 1'44.815
3. Piotr Biesiekirski (PL), Ducati, 1'45.161
Times of the MotoGP riders, Tuesday (30.1.):
1st Pecco Bagnaia (I), Ducati, 1'42.778 min
2. Fabio Di Giannantonio (I), Ducati, 1'42.903
3. Franco Morbidelli (I), Ducati, 1'43.065
4th Marco Bezzecchi (I), Ducati, 1'43.272
5. Enea Bastianini (I), Ducati, 1'43.336
6th Luca Marini (I), Honda, 1'43.383
Times of the MotoGP riders, Monday (29.1.):
1st Pecco Bagnaia (I), Ducati, 1'43.090 min
2. Luca Marini (I), Honda, 1'43.351
3. Franco Morbidelli (I), Ducati, 1'43.429
4th Marco Bezzecchi (I), Ducati, 1'43.622
5. Enea Bastianini (I), Ducati, 1'43.664
6th Fabio Di Giannantonio (I), Ducati, 1'43.740
7th Valentino Rossi (I), Yamaha, 1'44.703
- Marc Marquez (E), Ducati, without transponder
- Alex Marquez (E), Ducati, without transponder