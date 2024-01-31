Nicolò Bulega (Ducati): "Not yet at 100 per cent"

Nicolò Bulega was the fastest Ducati rider at the winter tests in Europe. The rookie is a force to be reckoned with for the 2024 Superbike World Championship season opener in Australia.

Nicolò Bulega set the fastest time on three of the four test days this year. In Jerez, nobody was able to overtake the Ducati rider, in Portimão only Toprak Razgatlioglu (BMW) managed to do so on Tuesday - but the Supersport World Champion was second and only 0.086 seconds slower. Bulega set his personal best time of 1:39.275 min with an SCQ Qualifyer tyre.

"It was an excellent day; my feeling for the bike is good," said the 24-year-old happily. "Of course, I still have to adapt, I'm not at 100 per cent yet. I think that's normal. We are all working very well together and I am travelling to Australia with a good attitude. I was also very good on the SCX tyre. The pure lap time is important, but it doesn't say everything. That's why I'm happy, because my race pace was pretty good. We started with a normal feeling in Jerez, but with each day my feeling got better, which is important and I think we still have some room for improvement."

Before the 2024 Superbike World Championship season opener on Phillip Island (23-25 February), a final test will take place on the Australian track on 19/20 February. Although a rookie, Bulega has to be considered for the podium places.

"We will try to be better prepared in Australia. Overall, things are going a little better than expected," muses Alvaro Bautista's team-mate. "I don't have much left to do except spend more time on the bike, do more laps and understand the bike better with worn tyres and low fuel. I'm excited and looking forward to Australia with this great bike - because Phillip Island is my favourite track."

Times Superbike World Championship test Portimao, Tuesday (30.1.):

1st Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR), BMW, 1:39.189 min

2nd Nicolo Bulega (I), Ducati, +0.086 sec

3. Alex Lowes (GB), Kawasaki, +0.332

4th Remy Gardner (AUS), Yamaha, +0.377

5th Michael van der Mark (NL), BMW, +0.428

6th Andrea Locatelli (I), Yamaha, +0.469

7th Jonathan Rea (GB), Yamaha, +0.496

8th Danilo Petrucci (I), Ducati, +0.767

9th Scott Redding (GB), BMW, +0.946

10th Garrett Gerloff (USA), BMW, +0.947

11th Sam Lowes (GB), Ducati, +1.091

12th Axel Bassani (I), Kawasaki, +1.173

13th Xavi Vierge (E), Honda, +1.261

14th Michael Rinaldi (I), Ducati, +1.276

15th Alvaro Bautista (E), Ducati, +1.456

16th Andrea Iannone (I), Ducati, +1.465

17th Iker Lecuona (E), Honda, +1.472

18th Tito Rabat (E), Kawasaki, +1.520

19th Bradley Ray (GB), Yamaha, +1.663

20th Philipp Öttl (D), Yamaha, +1.971

21st Sylvain Guintoli (F), BMW, +2.287

22nd Bradley Smith (GB), BMW, +2.529

23rd Tarran Mackenzie (GB), Honda, +4.471

24th Adam Norrodin (MAL), Honda, +6.223

Times Superbike World Championship test Portimao, Monday (29.1.):

1st Nicolo Bulega (I), Ducati, 1'39.912 min

2nd Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR), BMW, +0.094 sec

3rd Jonathan Rea (GB), Yamaha, +0.148

4th Remy Gardner (AUS), Yamaha, +0.355

5th Andrea Locatelli (I), Yamaha, +0.357

6th Sam Lowes (GB), Ducati, +0.550

7th Michael van der Mark (NL), BMW, +0.723

8th Alvaro Bautista (E), Ducati, +0.760

9th Xavi Vierge (E), Honda, +0.816

10th Alex Lowes (GB), Kawasaki, +0.866

11th Bradley Ray (GB), Yamaha, +1.114

12th Garrett Gerloff (USA), BMW, +1.126

13th Iker Lecuona (E), Honda, +1.131

14th Michael Rinaldi (I), Ducati, +1.168

15th Scott Redding (GB), BMW, +1.170

16th Danilo Petrucci (I), Ducati, +1.239

17th Andrea Iannone (I), Ducati, +1.295

18th Axel Bassani (I), Kawasaki, +1.392

19th Tito Rabat (E), Kawasaki, +1.571

20th Philipp Öttl (D), Yamaha, +1.823

21st Sylvain Guintoli (F), BMW, +2.189

22nd Bradley Smith (GB), BMW, +2.979

23rd Florian Marino (F), Kawasaki, +3.410

Times Supersport World Championship test Portimao, Tuesday (30.1.):

1st Adrian Huertas (E), Ducati, 1'42.994 min

2nd Niccolo Antonelli (I), Ducati, 1'44.540

3rd Piotr Biesiekirski (PL), Ducati, 1'44.645

Times Supersport World Championship test Portimao, Monday (29.1.):

1st Adrian Huertas (E), Ducati, 1:43.806 min

2nd Niccolo Antonelli (I), Ducati, 1'44.815

3. Piotr Biesiekirski (PL), Ducati, 1'45.161

Times of the MotoGP riders, Tuesday (30.1.):

1st Pecco Bagnaia (I), Ducati, 1'42.778 min

2. Fabio Di Giannantonio (I), Ducati, 1'42.903

3. Franco Morbidelli (I), Ducati, 1'43.065

4th Marco Bezzecchi (I), Ducati, 1'43.272

5. Enea Bastianini (I), Ducati, 1'43.336

6th Luca Marini (I), Honda, 1'43.383

Times of the MotoGP riders, Monday (29.1.):

1st Pecco Bagnaia (I), Ducati, 1'43.090 min

2. Luca Marini (I), Honda, 1'43.351

3. Franco Morbidelli (I), Ducati, 1'43.429

4th Marco Bezzecchi (I), Ducati, 1'43.622

5. Enea Bastianini (I), Ducati, 1'43.664

6th Fabio Di Giannantonio (I), Ducati, 1'43.740

7th Valentino Rossi (I), Yamaha, 1'44.703

- Marc Marquez (E), Ducati, without transponder

- Alex Marquez (E), Ducati, without transponder