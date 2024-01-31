Nicolò Bulega (Ducati): "Not yet at 100 per cent"
Nicolò Bulega set the fastest time on three of the four test days this year. In Jerez, nobody was able to overtake the Ducati rider, in Portimão only Toprak Razgatlioglu (BMW) managed to do so on Tuesday - but the Supersport World Champion was second and only 0.086 seconds slower. Bulega set his personal best time of 1:39.275 min with an SCQ Qualifyer tyre.
"It was an excellent day; my feeling for the bike is good," said the 24-year-old happily. "Of course, I still have to adapt, I'm not at 100 per cent yet. I think that's normal. We are all working very well together and I am travelling to Australia with a good attitude. I was also very good on the SCX tyre. The pure lap time is important, but it doesn't say everything. That's why I'm happy, because my race pace was pretty good. We started with a normal feeling in Jerez, but with each day my feeling got better, which is important and I think we still have some room for improvement."
Before the 2024 Superbike World Championship season opener on Phillip Island (23-25 February), a final test will take place on the Australian track on 19/20 February. Although a rookie, Bulega has to be considered for the podium places.
"We will try to be better prepared in Australia. Overall, things are going a little better than expected," muses Alvaro Bautista's team-mate. "I don't have much left to do except spend more time on the bike, do more laps and understand the bike better with worn tyres and low fuel. I'm excited and looking forward to Australia with this great bike - because Phillip Island is my favourite track."
Times Superbike World Championship test Portimao, Tuesday (30.1.):
1st Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR), BMW, 1:39.189 min
2nd Nicolo Bulega (I), Ducati, +0.086 sec
3. Alex Lowes (GB), Kawasaki, +0.332
4th Remy Gardner (AUS), Yamaha, +0.377
5th Michael van der Mark (NL), BMW, +0.428
6th Andrea Locatelli (I), Yamaha, +0.469
7th Jonathan Rea (GB), Yamaha, +0.496
8th Danilo Petrucci (I), Ducati, +0.767
9th Scott Redding (GB), BMW, +0.946
10th Garrett Gerloff (USA), BMW, +0.947
11th Sam Lowes (GB), Ducati, +1.091
12th Axel Bassani (I), Kawasaki, +1.173
13th Xavi Vierge (E), Honda, +1.261
14th Michael Rinaldi (I), Ducati, +1.276
15th Alvaro Bautista (E), Ducati, +1.456
16th Andrea Iannone (I), Ducati, +1.465
17th Iker Lecuona (E), Honda, +1.472
18th Tito Rabat (E), Kawasaki, +1.520
19th Bradley Ray (GB), Yamaha, +1.663
20th Philipp Öttl (D), Yamaha, +1.971
21st Sylvain Guintoli (F), BMW, +2.287
22nd Bradley Smith (GB), BMW, +2.529
23rd Tarran Mackenzie (GB), Honda, +4.471
24th Adam Norrodin (MAL), Honda, +6.223
Times Superbike World Championship test Portimao, Monday (29.1.):
1st Nicolo Bulega (I), Ducati, 1'39.912 min
2nd Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR), BMW, +0.094 sec
3rd Jonathan Rea (GB), Yamaha, +0.148
4th Remy Gardner (AUS), Yamaha, +0.355
5th Andrea Locatelli (I), Yamaha, +0.357
6th Sam Lowes (GB), Ducati, +0.550
7th Michael van der Mark (NL), BMW, +0.723
8th Alvaro Bautista (E), Ducati, +0.760
9th Xavi Vierge (E), Honda, +0.816
10th Alex Lowes (GB), Kawasaki, +0.866
11th Bradley Ray (GB), Yamaha, +1.114
12th Garrett Gerloff (USA), BMW, +1.126
13th Iker Lecuona (E), Honda, +1.131
14th Michael Rinaldi (I), Ducati, +1.168
15th Scott Redding (GB), BMW, +1.170
16th Danilo Petrucci (I), Ducati, +1.239
17th Andrea Iannone (I), Ducati, +1.295
18th Axel Bassani (I), Kawasaki, +1.392
19th Tito Rabat (E), Kawasaki, +1.571
20th Philipp Öttl (D), Yamaha, +1.823
21st Sylvain Guintoli (F), BMW, +2.189
22nd Bradley Smith (GB), BMW, +2.979
23rd Florian Marino (F), Kawasaki, +3.410
Times Supersport World Championship test Portimao, Tuesday (30.1.):
1st Adrian Huertas (E), Ducati, 1'42.994 min
2nd Niccolo Antonelli (I), Ducati, 1'44.540
3rd Piotr Biesiekirski (PL), Ducati, 1'44.645
Times Supersport World Championship test Portimao, Monday (29.1.):
1st Adrian Huertas (E), Ducati, 1:43.806 min
2nd Niccolo Antonelli (I), Ducati, 1'44.815
3. Piotr Biesiekirski (PL), Ducati, 1'45.161
Times of the MotoGP riders, Tuesday (30.1.):
1st Pecco Bagnaia (I), Ducati, 1'42.778 min
2. Fabio Di Giannantonio (I), Ducati, 1'42.903
3. Franco Morbidelli (I), Ducati, 1'43.065
4th Marco Bezzecchi (I), Ducati, 1'43.272
5. Enea Bastianini (I), Ducati, 1'43.336
6th Luca Marini (I), Honda, 1'43.383
Times of the MotoGP riders, Monday (29.1.):
1st Pecco Bagnaia (I), Ducati, 1'43.090 min
2. Luca Marini (I), Honda, 1'43.351
3. Franco Morbidelli (I), Ducati, 1'43.429
4th Marco Bezzecchi (I), Ducati, 1'43.622
5. Enea Bastianini (I), Ducati, 1'43.664
6th Fabio Di Giannantonio (I), Ducati, 1'43.740
7th Valentino Rossi (I), Yamaha, 1'44.703
- Marc Marquez (E), Ducati, without transponder
- Alex Marquez (E), Ducati, without transponder