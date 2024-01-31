Scott Redding (BMW): "Clear direction for Australia"

After Scott Redding was one of the fastest riders at the Superbike test in Jerez, the Bonovo action rider did not really get going in Portimão and was one second behind BMW figurehead Toprak Razgatlioglu.

At the Jerez test, Scott Redding (Bonovo action) incurred the displeasure of his BMW colleagues Toprak Razgatlioglu and Michael van der Mark from the ROKiT team with aggressive overtaking manoeuvres, but the Englishman was the best BMW rider in third place. It was a different picture at the end of the final European test in Portimão: while the Turkish rider set the fastest time and the Dutchman finished fourth, Redding was almost a second behind in ninth place.

In 1:40.135 min, the Englishman lost exactly 0.946 sec to Razgatlioglu and still 0.5 sec to van der Mark.



"Portimão was much more difficult than Jerez," admitted the Bonovo rider. "But we knew beforehand that this could be the case. But sometimes it's also good when this happens during testing, because then you have the time to work. We tried a lot of different things, but nothing really hit the nail on the head. There was some confusion with the tyres and the grip on the track, which cost us time. We were also able to test some components, which was also important. For the first race at Phillip Island we now have a clearer direction in terms of parts. At the end of the two days we finally made some progress and it was good to know that we are making progress."

Overall, the preparations for the 2024 Superbike World Championship went well for BMW. However, Redding does not dare to make any predictions for the season opener in Australia.



"It will be interesting to see how the bike is at Phillip Island. Everything went pretty smoothly in Jerez, but it seemed to be quite difficult here. So it will be exciting to see how the bike behaves there," muses the 31-year-old. "In terms of grip, we've done a lot of work in both directions. I'm now looking forward to coming to Phillip Island. I really enjoyed my time here testing with the team, we had a lot of fun, laughed a lot and worked hard at the same time. Now I can't wait to go racing."

For team-mate Garrett Gerloff, the Portimão test ended with a crash and the 28-year-old is almost equal tenth in the timesheets with Redding.



"I'm frustrated about the end of the day. I had a crash and then we struggled to get both bikes working as they should," said the Texan. "It's a bit frustrating, but I know I have a team that can do this and try to solve all our problems before the bikes go to the container in Australia. I didn't want to end the test like this, but we still took positives from these days."

Times Superbike World Championship test Portimao, Tuesday (30.1.):

1st Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR), BMW, 1:39.189 min

2nd Nicolo Bulega (I), Ducati, +0.086 sec

3. Alex Lowes (GB), Kawasaki, +0.332

4th Remy Gardner (AUS), Yamaha, +0.377

5th Michael van der Mark (NL), BMW, +0.428

6th Andrea Locatelli (I), Yamaha, +0.469

7th Jonathan Rea (GB), Yamaha, +0.496

8th Danilo Petrucci (I), Ducati, +0.767

9th Scott Redding (GB), BMW, +0.946

10th Garrett Gerloff (USA), BMW, +0.947

11th Sam Lowes (GB), Ducati, +1.091

12th Axel Bassani (I), Kawasaki, +1.173

13th Xavi Vierge (E), Honda, +1.261

14th Michael Rinaldi (I), Ducati, +1.276

15th Alvaro Bautista (E), Ducati, +1.456

16th Andrea Iannone (I), Ducati, +1.465

17th Iker Lecuona (E), Honda, +1.472

18th Tito Rabat (E), Kawasaki, +1.520

19th Bradley Ray (GB), Yamaha, +1.663

20th Philipp Öttl (D), Yamaha, +1.971

21st Sylvain Guintoli (F), BMW, +2.287

22nd Bradley Smith (GB), BMW, +2.529

23rd Tarran Mackenzie (GB), Honda, +4.471

24th Adam Norrodin (MAL), Honda, +6.223

Times Superbike World Championship test Portimao, Monday (29.1.):

1st Nicolo Bulega (I), Ducati, 1'39.912 min

2nd Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR), BMW, +0.094 sec

3rd Jonathan Rea (GB), Yamaha, +0.148

4th Remy Gardner (AUS), Yamaha, +0.355

5th Andrea Locatelli (I), Yamaha, +0.357

6th Sam Lowes (GB), Ducati, +0.550

7th Michael van der Mark (NL), BMW, +0.723

8th Alvaro Bautista (E), Ducati, +0.760

9th Xavi Vierge (E), Honda, +0.816

10th Alex Lowes (GB), Kawasaki, +0.866

11th Bradley Ray (GB), Yamaha, +1.114

12th Garrett Gerloff (USA), BMW, +1.126

13th Iker Lecuona (E), Honda, +1.131

14th Michael Rinaldi (I), Ducati, +1.168

15th Scott Redding (GB), BMW, +1.170

16th Danilo Petrucci (I), Ducati, +1.239

17th Andrea Iannone (I), Ducati, +1.295

18th Axel Bassani (I), Kawasaki, +1.392

19th Tito Rabat (E), Kawasaki, +1.571

20th Philipp Öttl (D), Yamaha, +1.823

21st Sylvain Guintoli (F), BMW, +2.189

22nd Bradley Smith (GB), BMW, +2.979

23rd Florian Marino (F), Kawasaki, +3.410

Times Supersport World Championship test Portimao, Tuesday (30.1.):

1st Adrian Huertas (E), Ducati, 1'42.994 min

2nd Niccolo Antonelli (I), Ducati, 1'44.540

3rd Piotr Biesiekirski (PL), Ducati, 1'44.645

Times Supersport World Championship test Portimao, Monday (29.1.):

1st Adrian Huertas (E), Ducati, 1:43.806 min

2nd Niccolo Antonelli (I), Ducati, 1'44.815

3. Piotr Biesiekirski (PL), Ducati, 1'45.161

Times of the MotoGP riders, Tuesday (30.1.):

1st Pecco Bagnaia (I), Ducati, 1'42.778 min

2. Fabio Di Giannantonio (I), Ducati, 1'42.903

3. Franco Morbidelli (I), Ducati, 1'43.065

4th Marco Bezzecchi (I), Ducati, 1'43.272

5. Enea Bastianini (I), Ducati, 1'43.336

6th Luca Marini (I), Honda, 1'43.383

Times of the MotoGP riders, Monday (29.1.):

1st Pecco Bagnaia (I), Ducati, 1'43.090 min

2. Luca Marini (I), Honda, 1'43.351

3. Franco Morbidelli (I), Ducati, 1'43.429

4th Marco Bezzecchi (I), Ducati, 1'43.622

5. Enea Bastianini (I), Ducati, 1'43.664

6th Fabio Di Giannantonio (I), Ducati, 1'43.740

7th Valentino Rossi (I), Yamaha, 1'44.703

- Marc Marquez (E), Ducati, without transponder

- Alex Marquez (E), Ducati, without transponder