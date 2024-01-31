Scott Redding (BMW): "Clear direction for Australia"
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
At the Jerez test, Scott Redding (Bonovo action) incurred the displeasure of his BMW colleagues Toprak Razgatlioglu and Michael van der Mark from the ROKiT team with aggressive overtaking manoeuvres, but the Englishman was the best BMW rider in third place. It was a different picture at the end of the final European test in Portimão: while the Turkish rider set the fastest time and the Dutchman finished fourth, Redding was almost a second behind in ninth place.
In 1:40.135 min, the Englishman lost exactly 0.946 sec to Razgatlioglu and still 0.5 sec to van der Mark.
"Portimão was much more difficult than Jerez," admitted the Bonovo rider. "But we knew beforehand that this could be the case. But sometimes it's also good when this happens during testing, because then you have the time to work. We tried a lot of different things, but nothing really hit the nail on the head. There was some confusion with the tyres and the grip on the track, which cost us time. We were also able to test some components, which was also important. For the first race at Phillip Island we now have a clearer direction in terms of parts. At the end of the two days we finally made some progress and it was good to know that we are making progress."
Overall, the preparations for the 2024 Superbike World Championship went well for BMW. However, Redding does not dare to make any predictions for the season opener in Australia.
"It will be interesting to see how the bike is at Phillip Island. Everything went pretty smoothly in Jerez, but it seemed to be quite difficult here. So it will be exciting to see how the bike behaves there," muses the 31-year-old. "In terms of grip, we've done a lot of work in both directions. I'm now looking forward to coming to Phillip Island. I really enjoyed my time here testing with the team, we had a lot of fun, laughed a lot and worked hard at the same time. Now I can't wait to go racing."
For team-mate Garrett Gerloff, the Portimão test ended with a crash and the 28-year-old is almost equal tenth in the timesheets with Redding.
"I'm frustrated about the end of the day. I had a crash and then we struggled to get both bikes working as they should," said the Texan. "It's a bit frustrating, but I know I have a team that can do this and try to solve all our problems before the bikes go to the container in Australia. I didn't want to end the test like this, but we still took positives from these days."
Times Superbike World Championship test Portimao, Tuesday (30.1.):
1st Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR), BMW, 1:39.189 min
2nd Nicolo Bulega (I), Ducati, +0.086 sec
3. Alex Lowes (GB), Kawasaki, +0.332
4th Remy Gardner (AUS), Yamaha, +0.377
5th Michael van der Mark (NL), BMW, +0.428
6th Andrea Locatelli (I), Yamaha, +0.469
7th Jonathan Rea (GB), Yamaha, +0.496
8th Danilo Petrucci (I), Ducati, +0.767
9th Scott Redding (GB), BMW, +0.946
10th Garrett Gerloff (USA), BMW, +0.947
11th Sam Lowes (GB), Ducati, +1.091
12th Axel Bassani (I), Kawasaki, +1.173
13th Xavi Vierge (E), Honda, +1.261
14th Michael Rinaldi (I), Ducati, +1.276
15th Alvaro Bautista (E), Ducati, +1.456
16th Andrea Iannone (I), Ducati, +1.465
17th Iker Lecuona (E), Honda, +1.472
18th Tito Rabat (E), Kawasaki, +1.520
19th Bradley Ray (GB), Yamaha, +1.663
20th Philipp Öttl (D), Yamaha, +1.971
21st Sylvain Guintoli (F), BMW, +2.287
22nd Bradley Smith (GB), BMW, +2.529
23rd Tarran Mackenzie (GB), Honda, +4.471
24th Adam Norrodin (MAL), Honda, +6.223
Times Superbike World Championship test Portimao, Monday (29.1.):
1st Nicolo Bulega (I), Ducati, 1'39.912 min
2nd Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR), BMW, +0.094 sec
3rd Jonathan Rea (GB), Yamaha, +0.148
4th Remy Gardner (AUS), Yamaha, +0.355
5th Andrea Locatelli (I), Yamaha, +0.357
6th Sam Lowes (GB), Ducati, +0.550
7th Michael van der Mark (NL), BMW, +0.723
8th Alvaro Bautista (E), Ducati, +0.760
9th Xavi Vierge (E), Honda, +0.816
10th Alex Lowes (GB), Kawasaki, +0.866
11th Bradley Ray (GB), Yamaha, +1.114
12th Garrett Gerloff (USA), BMW, +1.126
13th Iker Lecuona (E), Honda, +1.131
14th Michael Rinaldi (I), Ducati, +1.168
15th Scott Redding (GB), BMW, +1.170
16th Danilo Petrucci (I), Ducati, +1.239
17th Andrea Iannone (I), Ducati, +1.295
18th Axel Bassani (I), Kawasaki, +1.392
19th Tito Rabat (E), Kawasaki, +1.571
20th Philipp Öttl (D), Yamaha, +1.823
21st Sylvain Guintoli (F), BMW, +2.189
22nd Bradley Smith (GB), BMW, +2.979
23rd Florian Marino (F), Kawasaki, +3.410
Times Supersport World Championship test Portimao, Tuesday (30.1.):
1st Adrian Huertas (E), Ducati, 1'42.994 min
2nd Niccolo Antonelli (I), Ducati, 1'44.540
3rd Piotr Biesiekirski (PL), Ducati, 1'44.645
Times Supersport World Championship test Portimao, Monday (29.1.):
1st Adrian Huertas (E), Ducati, 1:43.806 min
2nd Niccolo Antonelli (I), Ducati, 1'44.815
3. Piotr Biesiekirski (PL), Ducati, 1'45.161
Times of the MotoGP riders, Tuesday (30.1.):
1st Pecco Bagnaia (I), Ducati, 1'42.778 min
2. Fabio Di Giannantonio (I), Ducati, 1'42.903
3. Franco Morbidelli (I), Ducati, 1'43.065
4th Marco Bezzecchi (I), Ducati, 1'43.272
5. Enea Bastianini (I), Ducati, 1'43.336
6th Luca Marini (I), Honda, 1'43.383
Times of the MotoGP riders, Monday (29.1.):
1st Pecco Bagnaia (I), Ducati, 1'43.090 min
2. Luca Marini (I), Honda, 1'43.351
3. Franco Morbidelli (I), Ducati, 1'43.429
4th Marco Bezzecchi (I), Ducati, 1'43.622
5. Enea Bastianini (I), Ducati, 1'43.664
6th Fabio Di Giannantonio (I), Ducati, 1'43.740
7th Valentino Rossi (I), Yamaha, 1'44.703
- Marc Marquez (E), Ducati, without transponder
- Alex Marquez (E), Ducati, without transponder