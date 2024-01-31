Jonathan Rea (Yamaha): "Must give better feedback"

At the winter tests in Jerez, it seemed as if Jonathan Rea had already made the switch to the Yamaha R1 after nine years on the Kawasaki after just half a day. The six-time world champion set fast times right from the start and was full of praise for his new machine.

It was in Portimão of all places, his most successful race track after Assen, that the 36-year-old struggled. After two days of testing, Rea lined up in 7th place with a time of 1:39.685 minutes, 0.5 seconds behind - and with Remy Gardner (4th) and his team-mate Andrea Locatelli (6th), two brand colleagues were faster! "We don't test for fun," emphasised Rea in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. "The Yamaha is still a new bike for me and we had a few ideas that we wanted to try out. There are a few weak points - in myself and in the set-up - that I wanted to work on. However, the differences and therefore the progress are difficult to assess because the feeling with the different set-ups is quite similar. We tried some things several times because I was unsure."

The Northern Irishman continued: "We had a technical problem in the morning, which is why I spent a long time in the pits. When the times get faster and faster, you also want to improve, but we stuck to our plan. I wasn't entirely happy with the feeling on the track, but I did a race simulation to assess tyre wear and got faster and faster - so there are positive aspects. I'm reassured that Loka and Remy were fast. So we have a lot of information and I could see from the data that they are better than me in some areas. I can learn from this what I need to change. At the moment I don't think we have found the perfect set-up."

At the last test in Europe before the season opener in Australia, Rea expressly praised the efforts of his Yamaha team Pata Prometeon. "My guys worked tirelessly and rebuilt the bike several times to make me feel really comfortable. Everyone put in an incredible effort," praised the record world champion. "It's up to me to give them better feedback in order to achieve the feeling I want. I'm sure I still have some work to do, but I'm still happy, confident and relieved that the tests are now over and we can concentrate on Phillip Island. It was nice to finally ride in the colours of 2024. Now it also feels like I've switched to Yamaha on the track."

Times Superbike World Championship test Portimao, Tuesday (30.1.):

1st Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR), BMW, 1:39.189 min

2nd Nicolo Bulega (I), Ducati, +0.086 sec

3. Alex Lowes (GB), Kawasaki, +0.332

4th Remy Gardner (AUS), Yamaha, +0.377

5th Michael van der Mark (NL), BMW, +0.428

6th Andrea Locatelli (I), Yamaha, +0.469

7th Jonathan Rea (GB), Yamaha, +0.496

8th Danilo Petrucci (I), Ducati, +0.767

9th Scott Redding (GB), BMW, +0.946

10th Garrett Gerloff (USA), BMW, +0.947

11th Sam Lowes (GB), Ducati, +1.091

12th Axel Bassani (I), Kawasaki, +1.173

13th Xavi Vierge (E), Honda, +1.261

14th Michael Rinaldi (I), Ducati, +1.276

15th Alvaro Bautista (E), Ducati, +1.456

16th Andrea Iannone (I), Ducati, +1.465

17th Iker Lecuona (E), Honda, +1.472

18th Tito Rabat (E), Kawasaki, +1.520

19th Bradley Ray (GB), Yamaha, +1.663

20th Philipp Öttl (D), Yamaha, +1.971

21st Sylvain Guintoli (F), BMW, +2.287

22nd Bradley Smith (GB), BMW, +2.529

23rd Tarran Mackenzie (GB), Honda, +4.471

24th Adam Norrodin (MAL), Honda, +6.223

Times Superbike World Championship test Portimao, Monday (29.1.):

1st Nicolo Bulega (I), Ducati, 1'39.912 min

2nd Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR), BMW, +0.094 sec

3rd Jonathan Rea (GB), Yamaha, +0.148

4th Remy Gardner (AUS), Yamaha, +0.355

5th Andrea Locatelli (I), Yamaha, +0.357

6th Sam Lowes (GB), Ducati, +0.550

7th Michael van der Mark (NL), BMW, +0.723

8th Alvaro Bautista (E), Ducati, +0.760

9th Xavi Vierge (E), Honda, +0.816

10th Alex Lowes (GB), Kawasaki, +0.866

11th Bradley Ray (GB), Yamaha, +1.114

12th Garrett Gerloff (USA), BMW, +1.126

13th Iker Lecuona (E), Honda, +1.131

14th Michael Rinaldi (I), Ducati, +1.168

15th Scott Redding (GB), BMW, +1.170

16th Danilo Petrucci (I), Ducati, +1.239

17th Andrea Iannone (I), Ducati, +1.295

18th Axel Bassani (I), Kawasaki, +1.392

19th Tito Rabat (E), Kawasaki, +1.571

20th Philipp Öttl (D), Yamaha, +1.823

21st Sylvain Guintoli (F), BMW, +2.189

22nd Bradley Smith (GB), BMW, +2.979

23rd Florian Marino (F), Kawasaki, +3.410

Times Supersport World Championship test Portimao, Tuesday (30.1.):

1st Adrian Huertas (E), Ducati, 1'42.994 min

2nd Niccolo Antonelli (I), Ducati, 1'44.540

3rd Piotr Biesiekirski (PL), Ducati, 1'44.645

Times Supersport World Championship test Portimao, Monday (29.1.):

1st Adrian Huertas (E), Ducati, 1:43.806 min

2nd Niccolo Antonelli (I), Ducati, 1'44.815

3. Piotr Biesiekirski (PL), Ducati, 1'45.161

Times of the MotoGP riders, Tuesday (30.1.):

1st Pecco Bagnaia (I), Ducati, 1'42.778 min

2. Fabio Di Giannantonio (I), Ducati, 1'42.903

3. Franco Morbidelli (I), Ducati, 1'43.065

4th Marco Bezzecchi (I), Ducati, 1'43.272

5. Enea Bastianini (I), Ducati, 1'43.336

6th Luca Marini (I), Honda, 1'43.383

Times of the MotoGP riders, Monday (29.1.):

1st Pecco Bagnaia (I), Ducati, 1'43.090 min

2. Luca Marini (I), Honda, 1'43.351

3. Franco Morbidelli (I), Ducati, 1'43.429

4th Marco Bezzecchi (I), Ducati, 1'43.622

5. Enea Bastianini (I), Ducati, 1'43.664

6th Fabio Di Giannantonio (I), Ducati, 1'43.740

7th Valentino Rossi (I), Yamaha, 1'44.703

- Marc Marquez (E), Ducati, without transponder

- Alex Marquez (E), Ducati, without transponder