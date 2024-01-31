After Portimão test: BMW has never been more optimistic
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
BMW returned to the Superbike World Championship with a works team in 2019, but the highlights were few and far between. However, nobody can accuse the Bavarian manufacturer of doing too little for success in the Superbike World Championship. Two works teams will start the 2024 season, top rider Toprak Razgatlioglu has also been signed and a test team has been established.
The efforts appear to be paying off: At the Portimão test on Monday and Tuesday this week, the Turk set the fastest time and the three other works riders finished the last European test in the top 10 - before that in Jerez, there were even three BMWs in the top 6!
"Of course, it gives me confidence for the season to finish first on the results list and to have four riders in the top 10," says long-serving Motorsport Director Marc Bongers. "We had some difficulties in December when we were testing in poor conditions and had no comparative opportunities. We came to these tests with a good feeling, but after the long winter we had no confirmation of where we stood. Fortunately in Jerez and here in Portimão we had good and stable weather conditions, and fortunately the whole paddock was there. Because we need to know where we stand. We were consistently in the top three with the fastest rider, which makes us very happy."
However, a good pace in Jerez and Portimão is no guarantee for a successful race weekend on Phillip Island. The picturesque track always writes its own story with its special requirements.
"A completely different track awaits us in Australia with a new surface and where we will have harder tyres than the ones we tested with here. So it will be a new situation," says the Dutchman. "But there are a lot of positives that we can build on. It was also important to see that the set-up we brought with us from Jerez worked immediately in Portimão. There are still things to improve, we see even more potential. But I am happy to see how well our structure is set up and how the whole team is working together. And I am happy about the results. That makes me very optimistic about the season. It will be tough, there's no doubt about that. We saw last year how strong the field is, but we want to be on a par with our competitors at the very front. I am confident that we will succeed."
Times Superbike World Championship test Portimao, Tuesday (30.1.):
1st Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR), BMW, 1:39.189 min
2nd Nicolo Bulega (I), Ducati, +0.086 sec
3rd Alex Lowes (GB), Kawasaki, +0.332
4th Remy Gardner (AUS), Yamaha, +0.377
5th Michael van der Mark (NL), BMW, +0.428
6th Andrea Locatelli (I), Yamaha, +0.469
7th Jonathan Rea (GB), Yamaha, +0.496
8th Danilo Petrucci (I), Ducati, +0.767
9th Scott Redding (GB), BMW, +0.946
10th Garrett Gerloff (USA), BMW, +0.947
11th Sam Lowes (GB), Ducati, +1.091
12th Axel Bassani (I), Kawasaki, +1.173
13th Xavi Vierge (E), Honda, +1.261
14th Michael Rinaldi (I), Ducati, +1.276
15th Alvaro Bautista (E), Ducati, +1.456
16th Andrea Iannone (I), Ducati, +1.465
17th Iker Lecuona (E), Honda, +1.472
18th Tito Rabat (E), Kawasaki, +1.520
19th Bradley Ray (GB), Yamaha, +1.663
20th Philipp Öttl (D), Yamaha, +1.971
21st Sylvain Guintoli (F), BMW, +2.287
22nd Bradley Smith (GB), BMW, +2.529
23rd Tarran Mackenzie (GB), Honda, +4.471
24th Adam Norrodin (MAL), Honda, +6.223
Times Superbike World Championship test Portimao, Monday (29.1.):
1st Nicolo Bulega (I), Ducati, 1'39.912 min
2nd Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR), BMW, +0.094 sec
3rd Jonathan Rea (GB), Yamaha, +0.148
4th Remy Gardner (AUS), Yamaha, +0.355
5th Andrea Locatelli (I), Yamaha, +0.357
6th Sam Lowes (GB), Ducati, +0.550
7th Michael van der Mark (NL), BMW, +0.723
8th Alvaro Bautista (E), Ducati, +0.760
9th Xavi Vierge (E), Honda, +0.816
10th Alex Lowes (GB), Kawasaki, +0.866
11th Bradley Ray (GB), Yamaha, +1.114
12th Garrett Gerloff (USA), BMW, +1.126
13th Iker Lecuona (E), Honda, +1.131
14th Michael Rinaldi (I), Ducati, +1.168
15th Scott Redding (GB), BMW, +1.170
16th Danilo Petrucci (I), Ducati, +1.239
17th Andrea Iannone (I), Ducati, +1.295
18th Axel Bassani (I), Kawasaki, +1.392
19th Tito Rabat (E), Kawasaki, +1.571
20th Philipp Öttl (D), Yamaha, +1.823
21st Sylvain Guintoli (F), BMW, +2.189
22nd Bradley Smith (GB), BMW, +2.979
23rd Florian Marino (F), Kawasaki, +3.410
Times Supersport World Championship test Portimao, Tuesday (30.1.):
1st Adrian Huertas (E), Ducati, 1'42.994 min
2nd Niccolo Antonelli (I), Ducati, 1'44.540
3rd Piotr Biesiekirski (PL), Ducati, 1'44.645
Times Supersport World Championship test Portimao, Monday (29.1.):
1st Adrian Huertas (E), Ducati, 1:43.806 min
2nd Niccolo Antonelli (I), Ducati, 1'44.815
3. Piotr Biesiekirski (PL), Ducati, 1'45.161
Times of the MotoGP riders, Tuesday (30.1.):
1st Pecco Bagnaia (I), Ducati, 1'42.778 min
2. Fabio Di Giannantonio (I), Ducati, 1'42.903
3. Franco Morbidelli (I), Ducati, 1'43.065
4th Marco Bezzecchi (I), Ducati, 1'43.272
5. Enea Bastianini (I), Ducati, 1'43.336
6th Luca Marini (I), Honda, 1'43.383
Times of the MotoGP riders, Monday (29.1.):
1st Pecco Bagnaia (I), Ducati, 1'43.090 min
2. Luca Marini (I), Honda, 1'43.351
3. Franco Morbidelli (I), Ducati, 1'43.429
4th Marco Bezzecchi (I), Ducati, 1'43.622
5. Enea Bastianini (I), Ducati, 1'43.664
6th Fabio Di Giannantonio (I), Ducati, 1'43.740
7th Valentino Rossi (I), Yamaha, 1'44.703
- Marc Marquez (E), Ducati, without transponder
- Alex Marquez (E), Ducati, without transponder