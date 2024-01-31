After Portimão test: BMW has never been more optimistic

BMW returned to the Superbike World Championship with a works team in 2019, but the highlights were few and far between. However, nobody can accuse the Bavarian manufacturer of doing too little for success in the Superbike World Championship. Two works teams will start the 2024 season, top rider Toprak Razgatlioglu has also been signed and a test team has been established.

The efforts appear to be paying off: At the Portimão test on Monday and Tuesday this week, the Turk set the fastest time and the three other works riders finished the last European test in the top 10 - before that in Jerez, there were even three BMWs in the top 6!



"Of course, it gives me confidence for the season to finish first on the results list and to have four riders in the top 10," says long-serving Motorsport Director Marc Bongers. "We had some difficulties in December when we were testing in poor conditions and had no comparative opportunities. We came to these tests with a good feeling, but after the long winter we had no confirmation of where we stood. Fortunately in Jerez and here in Portimão we had good and stable weather conditions, and fortunately the whole paddock was there. Because we need to know where we stand. We were consistently in the top three with the fastest rider, which makes us very happy."

However, a good pace in Jerez and Portimão is no guarantee for a successful race weekend on Phillip Island. The picturesque track always writes its own story with its special requirements.



"A completely different track awaits us in Australia with a new surface and where we will have harder tyres than the ones we tested with here. So it will be a new situation," says the Dutchman. "But there are a lot of positives that we can build on. It was also important to see that the set-up we brought with us from Jerez worked immediately in Portimão. There are still things to improve, we see even more potential. But I am happy to see how well our structure is set up and how the whole team is working together. And I am happy about the results. That makes me very optimistic about the season. It will be tough, there's no doubt about that. We saw last year how strong the field is, but we want to be on a par with our competitors at the very front. I am confident that we will succeed."

Times Superbike World Championship test Portimao, Tuesday (30.1.):

1st Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR), BMW, 1:39.189 min

2nd Nicolo Bulega (I), Ducati, +0.086 sec

3rd Alex Lowes (GB), Kawasaki, +0.332

4th Remy Gardner (AUS), Yamaha, +0.377

5th Michael van der Mark (NL), BMW, +0.428

6th Andrea Locatelli (I), Yamaha, +0.469

7th Jonathan Rea (GB), Yamaha, +0.496

8th Danilo Petrucci (I), Ducati, +0.767

9th Scott Redding (GB), BMW, +0.946

10th Garrett Gerloff (USA), BMW, +0.947

11th Sam Lowes (GB), Ducati, +1.091

12th Axel Bassani (I), Kawasaki, +1.173

13th Xavi Vierge (E), Honda, +1.261

14th Michael Rinaldi (I), Ducati, +1.276

15th Alvaro Bautista (E), Ducati, +1.456

16th Andrea Iannone (I), Ducati, +1.465

17th Iker Lecuona (E), Honda, +1.472

18th Tito Rabat (E), Kawasaki, +1.520

19th Bradley Ray (GB), Yamaha, +1.663

20th Philipp Öttl (D), Yamaha, +1.971

21st Sylvain Guintoli (F), BMW, +2.287

22nd Bradley Smith (GB), BMW, +2.529

23rd Tarran Mackenzie (GB), Honda, +4.471

24th Adam Norrodin (MAL), Honda, +6.223

Times Superbike World Championship test Portimao, Monday (29.1.):

1st Nicolo Bulega (I), Ducati, 1'39.912 min

2nd Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR), BMW, +0.094 sec

3rd Jonathan Rea (GB), Yamaha, +0.148

4th Remy Gardner (AUS), Yamaha, +0.355

5th Andrea Locatelli (I), Yamaha, +0.357

6th Sam Lowes (GB), Ducati, +0.550

7th Michael van der Mark (NL), BMW, +0.723

8th Alvaro Bautista (E), Ducati, +0.760

9th Xavi Vierge (E), Honda, +0.816

10th Alex Lowes (GB), Kawasaki, +0.866

11th Bradley Ray (GB), Yamaha, +1.114

12th Garrett Gerloff (USA), BMW, +1.126

13th Iker Lecuona (E), Honda, +1.131

14th Michael Rinaldi (I), Ducati, +1.168

15th Scott Redding (GB), BMW, +1.170

16th Danilo Petrucci (I), Ducati, +1.239

17th Andrea Iannone (I), Ducati, +1.295

18th Axel Bassani (I), Kawasaki, +1.392

19th Tito Rabat (E), Kawasaki, +1.571

20th Philipp Öttl (D), Yamaha, +1.823

21st Sylvain Guintoli (F), BMW, +2.189

22nd Bradley Smith (GB), BMW, +2.979

23rd Florian Marino (F), Kawasaki, +3.410

Times Supersport World Championship test Portimao, Tuesday (30.1.):

1st Adrian Huertas (E), Ducati, 1'42.994 min

2nd Niccolo Antonelli (I), Ducati, 1'44.540

3rd Piotr Biesiekirski (PL), Ducati, 1'44.645

Times Supersport World Championship test Portimao, Monday (29.1.):

1st Adrian Huertas (E), Ducati, 1:43.806 min

2nd Niccolo Antonelli (I), Ducati, 1'44.815

3. Piotr Biesiekirski (PL), Ducati, 1'45.161

Times of the MotoGP riders, Tuesday (30.1.):

1st Pecco Bagnaia (I), Ducati, 1'42.778 min

2. Fabio Di Giannantonio (I), Ducati, 1'42.903

3. Franco Morbidelli (I), Ducati, 1'43.065

4th Marco Bezzecchi (I), Ducati, 1'43.272

5. Enea Bastianini (I), Ducati, 1'43.336

6th Luca Marini (I), Honda, 1'43.383

Times of the MotoGP riders, Monday (29.1.):

1st Pecco Bagnaia (I), Ducati, 1'43.090 min

2. Luca Marini (I), Honda, 1'43.351

3. Franco Morbidelli (I), Ducati, 1'43.429

4th Marco Bezzecchi (I), Ducati, 1'43.622

5. Enea Bastianini (I), Ducati, 1'43.664

6th Fabio Di Giannantonio (I), Ducati, 1'43.740

7th Valentino Rossi (I), Yamaha, 1'44.703

- Marc Marquez (E), Ducati, without transponder

- Alex Marquez (E), Ducati, without transponder