Andrea Locatelli (Yamaha) praises: "Brilliant work"
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Sixth place and 0.469 sec at the last Superbike test in Europe by Andrea Locatelli is more or less what the Italian always delivers - the 27-year-old is never at the front and never at the back. But we know that: Lap times in tests are only comparable to a limited extent because the teams follow very different programmes and the riders are allowed to use everything from the hardest racing tyre to the super-soft qualifying tyre.
"That's why I never pay attention to the other riders, I just look at myself," said Locatelli. "It was an interesting test, especially on the second day. I think we improved a lot, especially over the distance - we did a really good job! I had an excellent feeling on my R1 on all days, which is the most important point anyway, and at the same time we worked well to be ready for Phillip Island. Let's see what can happen there, it's always a bit of a strange track, but doing a good job in Portimão and Jerez was really important."
With Irishman Tom O'Kane, Locatelli has a new chief technician this year who, like himself, has an analytical way of working.
"It was the first time that I worked with Tom and we harmonised excellently," said the Italian with satisfaction. "We changed a few things in the way we work. For Tom, it was the first tests with me and with this bike. I, on the other hand, know the bike inside out and together we did a brilliant job. Everything has become positive and a little clearer."
Locatelli hints that his position does not say much about his true strength.
"We have a lot of data and have completed an impressive race simulation, with fast lap times on every lap. We have improved significantly in this area," said the Yamaha rider tellingly. "So we can be satisfied with our work and now I'm looking forward to the first round of the championship."
On Monday and Tuesday before the season opener on Phillip Island from 23rd to 25th February, a final test will take place on the Australian track, which the teams will mainly use to prepare for the race weekend.
Times Superbike World Championship test Portimao, Tuesday (30.1.):
1st Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR), BMW, 1:39.189 min
2nd Nicolo Bulega (I), Ducati, +0.086 sec
3. Alex Lowes (GB), Kawasaki, +0.332
4th Remy Gardner (AUS), Yamaha, +0.377
5th Michael van der Mark (NL), BMW, +0.428
6th Andrea Locatelli (I), Yamaha, +0.469
7th Jonathan Rea (GB), Yamaha, +0.496
8th Danilo Petrucci (I), Ducati, +0.767
9th Scott Redding (GB), BMW, +0.946
10th Garrett Gerloff (USA), BMW, +0.947
11th Sam Lowes (GB), Ducati, +1.091
12th Axel Bassani (I), Kawasaki, +1.173
13th Xavi Vierge (E), Honda, +1.261
14th Michael Rinaldi (I), Ducati, +1.276
15th Alvaro Bautista (E), Ducati, +1.456
16th Andrea Iannone (I), Ducati, +1.465
17th Iker Lecuona (E), Honda, +1.472
18th Tito Rabat (E), Kawasaki, +1.520
19th Bradley Ray (GB), Yamaha, +1.663
20th Philipp Öttl (D), Yamaha, +1.971
21st Sylvain Guintoli (F), BMW, +2.287
22nd Bradley Smith (GB), BMW, +2.529
23rd Tarran Mackenzie (GB), Honda, +4.471
24th Adam Norrodin (MAL), Honda, +6.223
Times Superbike World Championship test Portimao, Monday (29.1.):
1st Nicolo Bulega (I), Ducati, 1'39.912 min
2nd Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR), BMW, +0.094 sec
3rd Jonathan Rea (GB), Yamaha, +0.148
4th Remy Gardner (AUS), Yamaha, +0.355
5th Andrea Locatelli (I), Yamaha, +0.357
6th Sam Lowes (GB), Ducati, +0.550
7th Michael van der Mark (NL), BMW, +0.723
8th Alvaro Bautista (E), Ducati, +0.760
9th Xavi Vierge (E), Honda, +0.816
10th Alex Lowes (GB), Kawasaki, +0.866
11th Bradley Ray (GB), Yamaha, +1.114
12th Garrett Gerloff (USA), BMW, +1.126
13th Iker Lecuona (E), Honda, +1.131
14th Michael Rinaldi (I), Ducati, +1.168
15th Scott Redding (GB), BMW, +1.170
16th Danilo Petrucci (I), Ducati, +1.239
17th Andrea Iannone (I), Ducati, +1.295
18th Axel Bassani (I), Kawasaki, +1.392
19th Tito Rabat (E), Kawasaki, +1.571
20th Philipp Öttl (D), Yamaha, +1.823
21st Sylvain Guintoli (F), BMW, +2.189
22nd Bradley Smith (GB), BMW, +2.979
23rd Florian Marino (F), Kawasaki, +3.410
Times Supersport World Championship test Portimao, Tuesday (30.1.):
1st Adrian Huertas (E), Ducati, 1'42.994 min
2nd Niccolo Antonelli (I), Ducati, 1'44.540
3rd Piotr Biesiekirski (PL), Ducati, 1'44.645
Times Supersport World Championship test Portimao, Monday (29.1.):
1st Adrian Huertas (E), Ducati, 1:43.806 min
2nd Niccolo Antonelli (I), Ducati, 1'44.815
3. Piotr Biesiekirski (PL), Ducati, 1'45.161
Times of the MotoGP riders, Tuesday (30.1.):
1st Pecco Bagnaia (I), Ducati, 1'42.778 min
2. Fabio Di Giannantonio (I), Ducati, 1'42.903
3. Franco Morbidelli (I), Ducati, 1'43.065
4th Marco Bezzecchi (I), Ducati, 1'43.272
5. Enea Bastianini (I), Ducati, 1'43.336
6th Luca Marini (I), Honda, 1'43.383
Times of the MotoGP riders, Monday (29.1.):
1st Pecco Bagnaia (I), Ducati, 1'43.090 min
2. Luca Marini (I), Honda, 1'43.351
3. Franco Morbidelli (I), Ducati, 1'43.429
4th Marco Bezzecchi (I), Ducati, 1'43.622
5. Enea Bastianini (I), Ducati, 1'43.664
6th Fabio Di Giannantonio (I), Ducati, 1'43.740
7th Valentino Rossi (I), Yamaha, 1'44.703
- Marc Marquez (E), Ducati, without transponder
- Alex Marquez (E), Ducati, without transponder