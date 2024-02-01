Andrea Locatelli (Yamaha) praises: "Brilliant work"

Sixth place and 0.469 sec at the last Superbike test in Europe by Andrea Locatelli is more or less what the Italian always delivers - the 27-year-old is never at the front and never at the back. But we know that: Lap times in tests are only comparable to a limited extent because the teams follow very different programmes and the riders are allowed to use everything from the hardest racing tyre to the super-soft qualifying tyre.



"That's why I never pay attention to the other riders, I just look at myself," said Locatelli. "It was an interesting test, especially on the second day. I think we improved a lot, especially over the distance - we did a really good job! I had an excellent feeling on my R1 on all days, which is the most important point anyway, and at the same time we worked well to be ready for Phillip Island. Let's see what can happen there, it's always a bit of a strange track, but doing a good job in Portimão and Jerez was really important."

With Irishman Tom O'Kane, Locatelli has a new chief technician this year who, like himself, has an analytical way of working.



"It was the first time that I worked with Tom and we harmonised excellently," said the Italian with satisfaction. "We changed a few things in the way we work. For Tom, it was the first tests with me and with this bike. I, on the other hand, know the bike inside out and together we did a brilliant job. Everything has become positive and a little clearer."

Locatelli hints that his position does not say much about his true strength.



"We have a lot of data and have completed an impressive race simulation, with fast lap times on every lap. We have improved significantly in this area," said the Yamaha rider tellingly. "So we can be satisfied with our work and now I'm looking forward to the first round of the championship."

On Monday and Tuesday before the season opener on Phillip Island from 23rd to 25th February, a final test will take place on the Australian track, which the teams will mainly use to prepare for the race weekend.

Times Superbike World Championship test Portimao, Tuesday (30.1.):

1st Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR), BMW, 1:39.189 min

2nd Nicolo Bulega (I), Ducati, +0.086 sec

3. Alex Lowes (GB), Kawasaki, +0.332

4th Remy Gardner (AUS), Yamaha, +0.377

5th Michael van der Mark (NL), BMW, +0.428

6th Andrea Locatelli (I), Yamaha, +0.469

7th Jonathan Rea (GB), Yamaha, +0.496

8th Danilo Petrucci (I), Ducati, +0.767

9th Scott Redding (GB), BMW, +0.946

10th Garrett Gerloff (USA), BMW, +0.947

11th Sam Lowes (GB), Ducati, +1.091

12th Axel Bassani (I), Kawasaki, +1.173

13th Xavi Vierge (E), Honda, +1.261

14th Michael Rinaldi (I), Ducati, +1.276

15th Alvaro Bautista (E), Ducati, +1.456

16th Andrea Iannone (I), Ducati, +1.465

17th Iker Lecuona (E), Honda, +1.472

18th Tito Rabat (E), Kawasaki, +1.520

19th Bradley Ray (GB), Yamaha, +1.663

20th Philipp Öttl (D), Yamaha, +1.971

21st Sylvain Guintoli (F), BMW, +2.287

22nd Bradley Smith (GB), BMW, +2.529

23rd Tarran Mackenzie (GB), Honda, +4.471

24th Adam Norrodin (MAL), Honda, +6.223

Times Superbike World Championship test Portimao, Monday (29.1.):

1st Nicolo Bulega (I), Ducati, 1'39.912 min

2nd Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR), BMW, +0.094 sec

3rd Jonathan Rea (GB), Yamaha, +0.148

4th Remy Gardner (AUS), Yamaha, +0.355

5th Andrea Locatelli (I), Yamaha, +0.357

6th Sam Lowes (GB), Ducati, +0.550

7th Michael van der Mark (NL), BMW, +0.723

8th Alvaro Bautista (E), Ducati, +0.760

9th Xavi Vierge (E), Honda, +0.816

10th Alex Lowes (GB), Kawasaki, +0.866

11th Bradley Ray (GB), Yamaha, +1.114

12th Garrett Gerloff (USA), BMW, +1.126

13th Iker Lecuona (E), Honda, +1.131

14th Michael Rinaldi (I), Ducati, +1.168

15th Scott Redding (GB), BMW, +1.170

16th Danilo Petrucci (I), Ducati, +1.239

17th Andrea Iannone (I), Ducati, +1.295

18th Axel Bassani (I), Kawasaki, +1.392

19th Tito Rabat (E), Kawasaki, +1.571

20th Philipp Öttl (D), Yamaha, +1.823

21st Sylvain Guintoli (F), BMW, +2.189

22nd Bradley Smith (GB), BMW, +2.979

23rd Florian Marino (F), Kawasaki, +3.410

Times Supersport World Championship test Portimao, Tuesday (30.1.):

1st Adrian Huertas (E), Ducati, 1'42.994 min

2nd Niccolo Antonelli (I), Ducati, 1'44.540

3rd Piotr Biesiekirski (PL), Ducati, 1'44.645

Times Supersport World Championship test Portimao, Monday (29.1.):

1st Adrian Huertas (E), Ducati, 1:43.806 min

2nd Niccolo Antonelli (I), Ducati, 1'44.815

3. Piotr Biesiekirski (PL), Ducati, 1'45.161

Times of the MotoGP riders, Tuesday (30.1.):

1st Pecco Bagnaia (I), Ducati, 1'42.778 min

2. Fabio Di Giannantonio (I), Ducati, 1'42.903

3. Franco Morbidelli (I), Ducati, 1'43.065

4th Marco Bezzecchi (I), Ducati, 1'43.272

5. Enea Bastianini (I), Ducati, 1'43.336

6th Luca Marini (I), Honda, 1'43.383

Times of the MotoGP riders, Monday (29.1.):

1st Pecco Bagnaia (I), Ducati, 1'43.090 min

2. Luca Marini (I), Honda, 1'43.351

3. Franco Morbidelli (I), Ducati, 1'43.429

4th Marco Bezzecchi (I), Ducati, 1'43.622

5. Enea Bastianini (I), Ducati, 1'43.664

6th Fabio Di Giannantonio (I), Ducati, 1'43.740

7th Valentino Rossi (I), Yamaha, 1'44.703

- Marc Marquez (E), Ducati, without transponder

- Alex Marquez (E), Ducati, without transponder