Michael Rinaldi (Ducati): "Better than it looks"
After four years, Michael Rinaldi had to give up his seat at Aruba.it Ducati to Supersport World Champion Nicolò Bulega, and the Italian reached an agreement with Team Motocorsa for the 2024 Superbike World Championship. Quite a few believe that the 28-year-old will perform better in the Ducati customer team than in the official works team because he has less pressure to succeed. The Italian is regarded as one of the best riders, but mentally sensitive.
In Portimão, however, at the last winter test in Europe, Rinaldi did not make much of an appearance and finished both days in 14th place, 1.2 seconds behind Bulega's best test time.
"We had a technical problem, which is why I couldn't do many laps and couldn't really improve the feeling on the bike - but I feel much stronger than the lap time indicates," assured the Ducati rider. "There are no points for a good test result. We wanted to work and prepare for Australia. It was a difficult two days for us, even though I see light at the end of the tunnel and know our potential."
Rinaldi knows the advantages and disadvantages of a customer team from his time with Barni Racing (2019) and Go Eleven (2020).
"Things are going well with Motocorsa. We speak the same language and neither the team nor I were to blame for our problem. Sometimes it just works out that way," said the Italian from Rimini. "Our bike is from last year, but it has a lot of new parts and sometimes it doesn't work as it should. But that doesn't change the fact that we are competitive and in a good position for Australia."
A major innovation in the 2024 Superbike World Championship is the weight rule. Although Rinaldi is not affected by this, he is not a fan of this artificial intervention.
"I accept the new weight rule, but I don't think it's fair, especially for Álvaro. In my opinion, this rule is against him," said Rinaldi. "I didn't have to change much in my preparation, but it's impossible for a rider like Álvaro with his physical condition to put on so much weight. It's not fair. Fortunately, I was able to put on a few kilos of muscle mass. Maybe the weight rule will change something, Álvaro seemed to have problems during the tests. But a test is not a race, so we'll have to wait and see."
When asked about his favourite for Phillip Island, the answer for Rinaldi was clear: "Bautista!"
A final test will take place on the Australian track on Monday and Tuesday before the season opener on Phillip Island from 23 to 25 February.
Times Superbike World Championship test Portimao, Tuesday (30.1.):
1st Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR), BMW, 1:39.189 min
2nd Nicolo Bulega (I), Ducati, +0.086 sec
3rd Alex Lowes (GB), Kawasaki, +0.332
4th Remy Gardner (AUS), Yamaha, +0.377
5th Michael van der Mark (NL), BMW, +0.428
6th Andrea Locatelli (I), Yamaha, +0.469
7th Jonathan Rea (GB), Yamaha, +0.496
8th Danilo Petrucci (I), Ducati, +0.767
9th Scott Redding (GB), BMW, +0.946
10th Garrett Gerloff (USA), BMW, +0.947
11th Sam Lowes (GB), Ducati, +1.091
12th Axel Bassani (I), Kawasaki, +1.173
13th Xavi Vierge (E), Honda, +1.261
14th Michael Rinaldi (I), Ducati, +1.276
15th Alvaro Bautista (E), Ducati, +1.456
16th Andrea Iannone (I), Ducati, +1.465
17th Iker Lecuona (E), Honda, +1.472
18th Tito Rabat (E), Kawasaki, +1.520
19th Bradley Ray (GB), Yamaha, +1.663
20th Philipp Öttl (D), Yamaha, +1.971
21st Sylvain Guintoli (F), BMW, +2.287
22nd Bradley Smith (GB), BMW, +2.529
23rd Tarran Mackenzie (GB), Honda, +4.471
24th Adam Norrodin (MAL), Honda, +6.223
Times Superbike World Championship test Portimao, Monday (29.1.):
1st Nicolo Bulega (I), Ducati, 1'39.912 min
2nd Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR), BMW, +0.094 sec
3rd Jonathan Rea (GB), Yamaha, +0.148
4th Remy Gardner (AUS), Yamaha, +0.355
5th Andrea Locatelli (I), Yamaha, +0.357
6th Sam Lowes (GB), Ducati, +0.550
7th Michael van der Mark (NL), BMW, +0.723
8th Alvaro Bautista (E), Ducati, +0.760
9th Xavi Vierge (E), Honda, +0.816
10th Alex Lowes (GB), Kawasaki, +0.866
11th Bradley Ray (GB), Yamaha, +1.114
12th Garrett Gerloff (USA), BMW, +1.126
13th Iker Lecuona (E), Honda, +1.131
14th Michael Rinaldi (I), Ducati, +1.168
15th Scott Redding (GB), BMW, +1.170
16th Danilo Petrucci (I), Ducati, +1.239
17th Andrea Iannone (I), Ducati, +1.295
18th Axel Bassani (I), Kawasaki, +1.392
19th Tito Rabat (E), Kawasaki, +1.571
20th Philipp Öttl (D), Yamaha, +1.823
21st Sylvain Guintoli (F), BMW, +2.189
22nd Bradley Smith (GB), BMW, +2.979
23rd Florian Marino (F), Kawasaki, +3.410
Times Supersport World Championship test Portimao, Tuesday (30.1.):
1st Adrian Huertas (E), Ducati, 1'42.994 min
2nd Niccolo Antonelli (I), Ducati, 1'44.540
3rd Piotr Biesiekirski (PL), Ducati, 1'44.645
Times Supersport World Championship test Portimao, Monday (29.1.):
1st Adrian Huertas (E), Ducati, 1:43.806 min
2nd Niccolo Antonelli (I), Ducati, 1'44.815
3. Piotr Biesiekirski (PL), Ducati, 1'45.161
Times of the MotoGP riders, Tuesday (30.1.):
1st Pecco Bagnaia (I), Ducati, 1'42.778 min
2. Fabio Di Giannantonio (I), Ducati, 1'42.903
3. Franco Morbidelli (I), Ducati, 1'43.065
4th Marco Bezzecchi (I), Ducati, 1'43.272
5. Enea Bastianini (I), Ducati, 1'43.336
6th Luca Marini (I), Honda, 1'43.383
Times of the MotoGP riders, Monday (29.1.):
1st Pecco Bagnaia (I), Ducati, 1'43.090 min
2. Luca Marini (I), Honda, 1'43.351
3. Franco Morbidelli (I), Ducati, 1'43.429
4th Marco Bezzecchi (I), Ducati, 1'43.622
5. Enea Bastianini (I), Ducati, 1'43.664
6th Fabio Di Giannantonio (I), Ducati, 1'43.740
7th Valentino Rossi (I), Yamaha, 1'44.703
- Marc Marquez (E), Ducati, without transponder
- Alex Marquez (E), Ducati, without transponder