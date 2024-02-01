Michael Rinaldi (Ducati): "Better than it looks"

Michael Rinaldi, who has switched from Aruba Ducati to the Motocorsa customer team, is a difficult competitor to assess for the 2024 Superbike World Championship. The Portimão test did not go very well for the five-time winner.

After four years, Michael Rinaldi had to give up his seat at Aruba.it Ducati to Supersport World Champion Nicolò Bulega, and the Italian reached an agreement with Team Motocorsa for the 2024 Superbike World Championship. Quite a few believe that the 28-year-old will perform better in the Ducati customer team than in the official works team because he has less pressure to succeed. The Italian is regarded as one of the best riders, but mentally sensitive.

In Portimão, however, at the last winter test in Europe, Rinaldi did not make much of an appearance and finished both days in 14th place, 1.2 seconds behind Bulega's best test time.



"We had a technical problem, which is why I couldn't do many laps and couldn't really improve the feeling on the bike - but I feel much stronger than the lap time indicates," assured the Ducati rider. "There are no points for a good test result. We wanted to work and prepare for Australia. It was a difficult two days for us, even though I see light at the end of the tunnel and know our potential."

Rinaldi knows the advantages and disadvantages of a customer team from his time with Barni Racing (2019) and Go Eleven (2020).



"Things are going well with Motocorsa. We speak the same language and neither the team nor I were to blame for our problem. Sometimes it just works out that way," said the Italian from Rimini. "Our bike is from last year, but it has a lot of new parts and sometimes it doesn't work as it should. But that doesn't change the fact that we are competitive and in a good position for Australia."

A major innovation in the 2024 Superbike World Championship is the weight rule. Although Rinaldi is not affected by this, he is not a fan of this artificial intervention.



"I accept the new weight rule, but I don't think it's fair, especially for Álvaro. In my opinion, this rule is against him," said Rinaldi. "I didn't have to change much in my preparation, but it's impossible for a rider like Álvaro with his physical condition to put on so much weight. It's not fair. Fortunately, I was able to put on a few kilos of muscle mass. Maybe the weight rule will change something, Álvaro seemed to have problems during the tests. But a test is not a race, so we'll have to wait and see."

When asked about his favourite for Phillip Island, the answer for Rinaldi was clear: "Bautista!"

A final test will take place on the Australian track on Monday and Tuesday before the season opener on Phillip Island from 23 to 25 February.

Times Superbike World Championship test Portimao, Tuesday (30.1.):

1st Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR), BMW, 1:39.189 min

2nd Nicolo Bulega (I), Ducati, +0.086 sec

3rd Alex Lowes (GB), Kawasaki, +0.332

4th Remy Gardner (AUS), Yamaha, +0.377

5th Michael van der Mark (NL), BMW, +0.428

6th Andrea Locatelli (I), Yamaha, +0.469

7th Jonathan Rea (GB), Yamaha, +0.496

8th Danilo Petrucci (I), Ducati, +0.767

9th Scott Redding (GB), BMW, +0.946

10th Garrett Gerloff (USA), BMW, +0.947

11th Sam Lowes (GB), Ducati, +1.091

12th Axel Bassani (I), Kawasaki, +1.173

13th Xavi Vierge (E), Honda, +1.261

14th Michael Rinaldi (I), Ducati, +1.276

15th Alvaro Bautista (E), Ducati, +1.456

16th Andrea Iannone (I), Ducati, +1.465

17th Iker Lecuona (E), Honda, +1.472

18th Tito Rabat (E), Kawasaki, +1.520

19th Bradley Ray (GB), Yamaha, +1.663

20th Philipp Öttl (D), Yamaha, +1.971

21st Sylvain Guintoli (F), BMW, +2.287

22nd Bradley Smith (GB), BMW, +2.529

23rd Tarran Mackenzie (GB), Honda, +4.471

24th Adam Norrodin (MAL), Honda, +6.223

Times Superbike World Championship test Portimao, Monday (29.1.):

1st Nicolo Bulega (I), Ducati, 1'39.912 min

2nd Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR), BMW, +0.094 sec

3rd Jonathan Rea (GB), Yamaha, +0.148

4th Remy Gardner (AUS), Yamaha, +0.355

5th Andrea Locatelli (I), Yamaha, +0.357

6th Sam Lowes (GB), Ducati, +0.550

7th Michael van der Mark (NL), BMW, +0.723

8th Alvaro Bautista (E), Ducati, +0.760

9th Xavi Vierge (E), Honda, +0.816

10th Alex Lowes (GB), Kawasaki, +0.866

11th Bradley Ray (GB), Yamaha, +1.114

12th Garrett Gerloff (USA), BMW, +1.126

13th Iker Lecuona (E), Honda, +1.131

14th Michael Rinaldi (I), Ducati, +1.168

15th Scott Redding (GB), BMW, +1.170

16th Danilo Petrucci (I), Ducati, +1.239

17th Andrea Iannone (I), Ducati, +1.295

18th Axel Bassani (I), Kawasaki, +1.392

19th Tito Rabat (E), Kawasaki, +1.571

20th Philipp Öttl (D), Yamaha, +1.823

21st Sylvain Guintoli (F), BMW, +2.189

22nd Bradley Smith (GB), BMW, +2.979

23rd Florian Marino (F), Kawasaki, +3.410

Times Supersport World Championship test Portimao, Tuesday (30.1.):

1st Adrian Huertas (E), Ducati, 1'42.994 min

2nd Niccolo Antonelli (I), Ducati, 1'44.540

3rd Piotr Biesiekirski (PL), Ducati, 1'44.645

Times Supersport World Championship test Portimao, Monday (29.1.):

1st Adrian Huertas (E), Ducati, 1:43.806 min

2nd Niccolo Antonelli (I), Ducati, 1'44.815

3. Piotr Biesiekirski (PL), Ducati, 1'45.161

Times of the MotoGP riders, Tuesday (30.1.):

1st Pecco Bagnaia (I), Ducati, 1'42.778 min

2. Fabio Di Giannantonio (I), Ducati, 1'42.903

3. Franco Morbidelli (I), Ducati, 1'43.065

4th Marco Bezzecchi (I), Ducati, 1'43.272

5. Enea Bastianini (I), Ducati, 1'43.336

6th Luca Marini (I), Honda, 1'43.383

Times of the MotoGP riders, Monday (29.1.):

1st Pecco Bagnaia (I), Ducati, 1'43.090 min

2. Luca Marini (I), Honda, 1'43.351

3. Franco Morbidelli (I), Ducati, 1'43.429

4th Marco Bezzecchi (I), Ducati, 1'43.622

5. Enea Bastianini (I), Ducati, 1'43.664

6th Fabio Di Giannantonio (I), Ducati, 1'43.740

7th Valentino Rossi (I), Yamaha, 1'44.703

- Marc Marquez (E), Ducati, without transponder

- Alex Marquez (E), Ducati, without transponder