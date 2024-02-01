Axel Bassani (12th / Kawasaki): "It's hard work"

Axel Bassani probably imagined that adapting to the Kawasaki would be easier. The Italian was able to make progress at the last superbike test in Europe, but he is still a long way behind.

The switch from the Ducati V4R to the Kawasaki ZX-10RR is still proving difficult for Axel Bassani. The best privateer of the past two years tested the Japanese motorbike for the first time in Portimão on Monday and Tuesday of this week.

On the first day he only finished 18th, on day 2 he improved his lap time with a qualifier to a 1:40.362 min, but still lost almost 1.2 sec to the best time of Nicolò Bulega (Ducati). Even if the lap times are only comparable to a limited extent in a test, that's a world! "My feeling for the bike has changed enormously since the first day. I found it difficult at first because the Kawasaki is a completely different bike to what I was used to. Step by step I'm getting used to it and learning," Bassani explained in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. "I have to completely change my riding style, which is not easy at all, because these are automatic routines and I still have to think too much about what I do and how I do it. During these two days in Portimão we worked on this and made a big improvement."

The 24-year-old continued: "It's really not easy, it's actually quite hard work, but that's what I get paid for. We have adjusted my seating position again, because it is difficult to find the best solution for everything in such a short space of time. You have to remember that we only had a few days of testing - to adapt, analyse the data, understand everything, implement it and so on, that's next to nothing. It's the end of January and now we're heading straight to Australia."

At least the Italian has already got together with his team. "The Kawasaki family is really nice. You have the feeling of being at home. I'm really happy to be here," assured Bassani.

For chief technician Marcel Duinker, it is no surprise that his protégé needs more time with the ZX-10RR. "Portimão is not the easiest track, especially if you don't know the bike yet and first have to learn how to master it properly. Our bike has a unique character and it takes a while to get used to it," says the Dutchman. "But especially on the last day of this test, the bike and rider came closer together and we made some small adjustments to the suspension set-up. We did a long run and Axel started to change his riding style to better adapt it to the Ninja ZX-10RR. He learnt a lot in those 15 laps."

Times Superbike World Championship test Portimao, Tuesday (30.1.):

1st Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR), BMW, 1:39.189 min

2nd Nicolo Bulega (I), Ducati, +0.086 sec

3. Alex Lowes (GB), Kawasaki, +0.332

4th Remy Gardner (AUS), Yamaha, +0.377

5th Michael van der Mark (NL), BMW, +0.428

6th Andrea Locatelli (I), Yamaha, +0.469

7th Jonathan Rea (GB), Yamaha, +0.496

8th Danilo Petrucci (I), Ducati, +0.767

9th Scott Redding (GB), BMW, +0.946

10th Garrett Gerloff (USA), BMW, +0.947

11th Sam Lowes (GB), Ducati, +1.091

12th Axel Bassani (I), Kawasaki, +1.173

13th Xavi Vierge (E), Honda, +1.261

14th Michael Rinaldi (I), Ducati, +1.276

15th Alvaro Bautista (E), Ducati, +1.456

16th Andrea Iannone (I), Ducati, +1.465

17th Iker Lecuona (E), Honda, +1.472

18th Tito Rabat (E), Kawasaki, +1.520

19th Bradley Ray (GB), Yamaha, +1.663

20th Philipp Öttl (D), Yamaha, +1.971

21st Sylvain Guintoli (F), BMW, +2.287

22nd Bradley Smith (GB), BMW, +2.529

23rd Tarran Mackenzie (GB), Honda, +4.471

24th Adam Norrodin (MAL), Honda, +6.223

Times Superbike World Championship test Portimao, Monday (29.1.):

1st Nicolo Bulega (I), Ducati, 1'39.912 min

2nd Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR), BMW, +0.094 sec

3rd Jonathan Rea (GB), Yamaha, +0.148

4th Remy Gardner (AUS), Yamaha, +0.355

5th Andrea Locatelli (I), Yamaha, +0.357

6th Sam Lowes (GB), Ducati, +0.550

7th Michael van der Mark (NL), BMW, +0.723

8th Alvaro Bautista (E), Ducati, +0.760

9th Xavi Vierge (E), Honda, +0.816

10th Alex Lowes (GB), Kawasaki, +0.866

11th Bradley Ray (GB), Yamaha, +1.114

12th Garrett Gerloff (USA), BMW, +1.126

13th Iker Lecuona (E), Honda, +1.131

14th Michael Rinaldi (I), Ducati, +1.168

15th Scott Redding (GB), BMW, +1.170

16th Danilo Petrucci (I), Ducati, +1.239

17th Andrea Iannone (I), Ducati, +1.295

18th Axel Bassani (I), Kawasaki, +1.392

19th Tito Rabat (E), Kawasaki, +1.571

20th Philipp Öttl (D), Yamaha, +1.823

21st Sylvain Guintoli (F), BMW, +2.189

22nd Bradley Smith (GB), BMW, +2.979

23rd Florian Marino (F), Kawasaki, +3.410

Times Supersport World Championship test Portimao, Tuesday (30.1.):

1st Adrian Huertas (E), Ducati, 1'42.994 min

2nd Niccolo Antonelli (I), Ducati, 1'44.540

3rd Piotr Biesiekirski (PL), Ducati, 1'44.645

Times Supersport World Championship test Portimao, Monday (29.1.):

1st Adrian Huertas (E), Ducati, 1:43.806 min

2nd Niccolo Antonelli (I), Ducati, 1'44.815

3. Piotr Biesiekirski (PL), Ducati, 1'45.161

Times of the MotoGP riders, Tuesday (30.1.):

1st Pecco Bagnaia (I), Ducati, 1'42.778 min

2. Fabio Di Giannantonio (I), Ducati, 1'42.903

3. Franco Morbidelli (I), Ducati, 1'43.065

4th Marco Bezzecchi (I), Ducati, 1'43.272

5. Enea Bastianini (I), Ducati, 1'43.336

6th Luca Marini (I), Honda, 1'43.383

Times of the MotoGP riders, Monday (29.1.):

1st Pecco Bagnaia (I), Ducati, 1'43.090 min

2. Luca Marini (I), Honda, 1'43.351

3. Franco Morbidelli (I), Ducati, 1'43.429

4th Marco Bezzecchi (I), Ducati, 1'43.622

5. Enea Bastianini (I), Ducati, 1'43.664

6th Fabio Di Giannantonio (I), Ducati, 1'43.740

7th Valentino Rossi (I), Yamaha, 1'44.703

- Marc Marquez (E), Ducati, without transponder

- Alex Marquez (E), Ducati, without transponder