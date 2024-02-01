Honda debacle: Iker Lecuona frustrated and pissed off

There is much to suggest that Honda will make a fool of itself in the 2024 Superbike World Championship - there is no other way to interpret the statements made by factory rider Iker Lecuona after the Portimão test.

Honda is going through a long valley of tears in the Superbike World Championship. James Toseland won the last title in 2007 and Nicky Hayden took the last victory in the rain chaos of Sepang in 2016. With the Triple-R introduced in 2020, the Japanese motorbike giant wanted to get back on the road to success, but only five third places were achieved in four years.



Honda therefore developed a new CBR1000RR-R for 2024. The development in Japan was carried out for the first time with tyres from Pirelli, and the wishes of the Superbike team were taken into account. However, the winter tests were sobering for the famous Honda Racing Corporation. Xavi Vierge and Iker Lecuona only finished the Portimão test in 13th and 17th position, making HRC by far the worst factory team.

The disappointment was written all over the riders' faces at the last European test before the season opener in Australia. "It's not easy," moaned Lecuona at the meeting with SPEEDWEEK.com. "We knew that Portimão would suit our bike somewhat, but we are still far behind what we expected from the new bike. We still haven't understood a lot of things and can't get up to speed. We don't know what we need to change and what the problem is. That is critical! We can't capitalise on the qualifier and the pace is difficult to manage. Normally I can set consistent lap times, but that's not possible at the moment. Even small mistakes can't be saved because you don't understand the bike."

The 24-year-old is not making a murderer's pit out of his heart. "After four days of testing, we haven't managed any improvement. We have two more days of testing in Australia, but we won't be able to do anything there, it's all about preparing for the race weekend," said the Spaniard. "The situation is not easy - not for us riders and not for HRC. I'm frustrated and sometimes really angry. But we are one team and I know that it's not just me who is frustrated, but also Honda, because they can't provide us with a competitive bike."

What is still possible before the season opener on Phillip Island? "We have a lot of data and we need to analyse it in order to perhaps achieve an improvement for Australia. At the moment, however, it looks like we're in for one hell of a tough season," fears Lecuona.

On Monday and Tuesday before the season opener on Phillip Island from 23rd to 25th February, a final test will take place on the Australian track, which the teams will mainly use to prepare for the race weekend.

Times Superbike World Championship test Portimao, Tuesday (30.1.):

1st Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR), BMW, 1:39.189 min

2nd Nicolo Bulega (I), Ducati, +0.086 sec

3rd Alex Lowes (GB), Kawasaki, +0.332

4th Remy Gardner (AUS), Yamaha, +0.377

5th Michael van der Mark (NL), BMW, +0.428

6th Andrea Locatelli (I), Yamaha, +0.469

7th Jonathan Rea (GB), Yamaha, +0.496

8th Danilo Petrucci (I), Ducati, +0.767

9th Scott Redding (GB), BMW, +0.946

10th Garrett Gerloff (USA), BMW, +0.947

11th Sam Lowes (GB), Ducati, +1.091

12th Axel Bassani (I), Kawasaki, +1.173

13th Xavi Vierge (E), Honda, +1.261

14th Michael Rinaldi (I), Ducati, +1.276

15th Alvaro Bautista (E), Ducati, +1.456

16th Andrea Iannone (I), Ducati, +1.465

17th Iker Lecuona (E), Honda, +1.472

18th Tito Rabat (E), Kawasaki, +1.520

19th Bradley Ray (GB), Yamaha, +1.663

20th Philipp Öttl (D), Yamaha, +1.971

21st Sylvain Guintoli (F), BMW, +2.287

22nd Bradley Smith (GB), BMW, +2.529

23rd Tarran Mackenzie (GB), Honda, +4.471

24th Adam Norrodin (MAL), Honda, +6.223

Times Superbike World Championship test Portimao, Monday (29.1.):

1st Nicolo Bulega (I), Ducati, 1'39.912 min

2nd Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR), BMW, +0.094 sec

3rd Jonathan Rea (GB), Yamaha, +0.148

4th Remy Gardner (AUS), Yamaha, +0.355

5th Andrea Locatelli (I), Yamaha, +0.357

6th Sam Lowes (GB), Ducati, +0.550

7th Michael van der Mark (NL), BMW, +0.723

8th Alvaro Bautista (E), Ducati, +0.760

9th Xavi Vierge (E), Honda, +0.816

10th Alex Lowes (GB), Kawasaki, +0.866

11th Bradley Ray (GB), Yamaha, +1.114

12th Garrett Gerloff (USA), BMW, +1.126

13th Iker Lecuona (E), Honda, +1.131

14th Michael Rinaldi (I), Ducati, +1.168

15th Scott Redding (GB), BMW, +1.170

16th Danilo Petrucci (I), Ducati, +1.239

17th Andrea Iannone (I), Ducati, +1.295

18th Axel Bassani (I), Kawasaki, +1.392

19th Tito Rabat (E), Kawasaki, +1.571

20th Philipp Öttl (D), Yamaha, +1.823

21st Sylvain Guintoli (F), BMW, +2.189

22nd Bradley Smith (GB), BMW, +2.979

23rd Florian Marino (F), Kawasaki, +3.410

Times Supersport World Championship test Portimao, Tuesday (30.1.):

1st Adrian Huertas (E), Ducati, 1'42.994 min

2nd Niccolo Antonelli (I), Ducati, 1'44.540

3rd Piotr Biesiekirski (PL), Ducati, 1'44.645

Times Supersport World Championship test Portimao, Monday (29.1.):

1st Adrian Huertas (E), Ducati, 1:43.806 min

2nd Niccolo Antonelli (I), Ducati, 1'44.815

3. Piotr Biesiekirski (PL), Ducati, 1'45.161

Times of the MotoGP riders, Tuesday (30.1.):

1st Pecco Bagnaia (I), Ducati, 1'42.778 min

2. Fabio Di Giannantonio (I), Ducati, 1'42.903

3. Franco Morbidelli (I), Ducati, 1'43.065

4th Marco Bezzecchi (I), Ducati, 1'43.272

5. Enea Bastianini (I), Ducati, 1'43.336

6th Luca Marini (I), Honda, 1'43.383

Times of the MotoGP riders, Monday (29.1.):

1st Pecco Bagnaia (I), Ducati, 1'43.090 min

2. Luca Marini (I), Honda, 1'43.351

3. Franco Morbidelli (I), Ducati, 1'43.429

4th Marco Bezzecchi (I), Ducati, 1'43.622

5. Enea Bastianini (I), Ducati, 1'43.664

6th Fabio Di Giannantonio (I), Ducati, 1'43.740

7th Valentino Rossi (I), Yamaha, 1'44.703

- Marc Marquez (E), Ducati, without transponder

- Alex Marquez (E), Ducati, without transponder