BMW: Superbike test team already a success
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
If any proof was needed of BMW's endeavours for success in the Superbike World Championship, then it was provided at the January tests in Jerez and Portimão. The Bavarian manufacturer's line-up was enormous: not only the factory teams ROKiT and Bonovo action were out on track with their respective riders, but also the newly formed test team with Sylvain Guintoli and Bradley Smith.
"They were interesting and busy days of testing," smiled Christian Gonschor, Technical Director at BMW Motorrad Motorsport. "The good thing was that we actually had six riders on the track at the same time, riding up to twelve BMW M1000RRs in total. We benefit immensely from this for further development. We were able to collect so much data and information that we can now take very quick steps forwards."
The fact that BMW has at least significantly reduced the gap to the front runners was evident during the winter tests. In Jerez, three of the four works riders finished in the top six, while Toprak Razgatlioglu was fastest at the Portimão test and all four regular riders were in the top 10.
"It was nice that our BMW racers were always up front. It was also phenomenal to see during the two tests that the ideas that were developed in the race teams but could not be tested immediately were handed over to the test team. This way of working is ideal. It allowed us to support the racing teams in the best possible way," said Gonschor. "We evaluated some chassis elements with the test team. Bradley dealt very intensively with basic issues and was therefore not able to do much time chasing, which is not the core task of a test team anyway. Sylvain pre-tested a lot of topics from the racing teams."
Of course, the technical specification for the 2024 Superbike regulations was used for the engine.
"All the bikes had the new E40 fuel on board, which is mandatory from this year. That also proved its worth and there were no technical problems," confirmed Gonschor. "Overall, we can now travel to Phillip Island with confidence, because the joint work of all of us over the past few months is bearing fruit."
On Monday and Tuesday before the season opener on Phillip Island from 23rd to 25th February, a final test will take place on the Australian track, which the teams will mainly use to prepare for the race weekend.
Times Superbike World Championship test Portimao, Tuesday (30.1.):
1st Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR), BMW, 1:39.189 min
2nd Nicolo Bulega (I), Ducati, +0.086 sec
3rd Alex Lowes (GB), Kawasaki, +0.332
4th Remy Gardner (AUS), Yamaha, +0.377
5th Michael van der Mark (NL), BMW, +0.428
6th Andrea Locatelli (I), Yamaha, +0.469
7th Jonathan Rea (GB), Yamaha, +0.496
8th Danilo Petrucci (I), Ducati, +0.767
9th Scott Redding (GB), BMW, +0.946
10th Garrett Gerloff (USA), BMW, +0.947
11th Sam Lowes (GB), Ducati, +1.091
12th Axel Bassani (I), Kawasaki, +1.173
13th Xavi Vierge (E), Honda, +1.261
14th Michael Rinaldi (I), Ducati, +1.276
15th Alvaro Bautista (E), Ducati, +1.456
16th Andrea Iannone (I), Ducati, +1.465
17th Iker Lecuona (E), Honda, +1.472
18th Tito Rabat (E), Kawasaki, +1.520
19th Bradley Ray (GB), Yamaha, +1.663
20th Philipp Öttl (D), Yamaha, +1.971
21st Sylvain Guintoli (F), BMW, +2.287
22nd Bradley Smith (GB), BMW, +2.529
23rd Tarran Mackenzie (GB), Honda, +4.471
24th Adam Norrodin (MAL), Honda, +6.223
Times Superbike World Championship test Portimao, Monday (29.1.):
1st Nicolo Bulega (I), Ducati, 1'39.912 min
2nd Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR), BMW, +0.094 sec
3rd Jonathan Rea (GB), Yamaha, +0.148
4th Remy Gardner (AUS), Yamaha, +0.355
5th Andrea Locatelli (I), Yamaha, +0.357
6th Sam Lowes (GB), Ducati, +0.550
7th Michael van der Mark (NL), BMW, +0.723
8th Alvaro Bautista (E), Ducati, +0.760
9th Xavi Vierge (E), Honda, +0.816
10th Alex Lowes (GB), Kawasaki, +0.866
11th Bradley Ray (GB), Yamaha, +1.114
12th Garrett Gerloff (USA), BMW, +1.126
13th Iker Lecuona (E), Honda, +1.131
14th Michael Rinaldi (I), Ducati, +1.168
15th Scott Redding (GB), BMW, +1.170
16th Danilo Petrucci (I), Ducati, +1.239
17th Andrea Iannone (I), Ducati, +1.295
18th Axel Bassani (I), Kawasaki, +1.392
19th Tito Rabat (E), Kawasaki, +1.571
20th Philipp Öttl (D), Yamaha, +1.823
21st Sylvain Guintoli (F), BMW, +2.189
22nd Bradley Smith (GB), BMW, +2.979
23rd Florian Marino (F), Kawasaki, +3.410
Times Supersport World Championship test Portimao, Tuesday (30.1.):
1st Adrian Huertas (E), Ducati, 1'42.994 min
2nd Niccolo Antonelli (I), Ducati, 1'44.540
3rd Piotr Biesiekirski (PL), Ducati, 1'44.645
Times Supersport World Championship test Portimao, Monday (29.1.):
1st Adrian Huertas (E), Ducati, 1:43.806 min
2nd Niccolo Antonelli (I), Ducati, 1'44.815
3. Piotr Biesiekirski (PL), Ducati, 1'45.161
Times of the MotoGP riders, Tuesday (30.1.):
1st Pecco Bagnaia (I), Ducati, 1'42.778 min
2. Fabio Di Giannantonio (I), Ducati, 1'42.903
3. Franco Morbidelli (I), Ducati, 1'43.065
4th Marco Bezzecchi (I), Ducati, 1'43.272
5. Enea Bastianini (I), Ducati, 1'43.336
6th Luca Marini (I), Honda, 1'43.383
Times of the MotoGP riders, Monday (29.1.):
1st Pecco Bagnaia (I), Ducati, 1'43.090 min
2. Luca Marini (I), Honda, 1'43.351
3. Franco Morbidelli (I), Ducati, 1'43.429
4th Marco Bezzecchi (I), Ducati, 1'43.622
5. Enea Bastianini (I), Ducati, 1'43.664
6th Fabio Di Giannantonio (I), Ducati, 1'43.740
7th Valentino Rossi (I), Yamaha, 1'44.703
- Marc Marquez (E), Ducati, without transponder
- Alex Marquez (E), Ducati, without transponder