BMW: Superbike test team already a success

BMW is stepping on the gas in preparation for the 2024 Superbike World Championship. During the winter tests, the interaction between the new test team and the ROKiT and Bonovo action superbike teams worked extremely well.

If any proof was needed of BMW's endeavours for success in the Superbike World Championship, then it was provided at the January tests in Jerez and Portimão. The Bavarian manufacturer's line-up was enormous: not only the factory teams ROKiT and Bonovo action were out on track with their respective riders, but also the newly formed test team with Sylvain Guintoli and Bradley Smith.

"They were interesting and busy days of testing," smiled Christian Gonschor, Technical Director at BMW Motorrad Motorsport. "The good thing was that we actually had six riders on the track at the same time, riding up to twelve BMW M1000RRs in total. We benefit immensely from this for further development. We were able to collect so much data and information that we can now take very quick steps forwards."

The fact that BMW has at least significantly reduced the gap to the front runners was evident during the winter tests. In Jerez, three of the four works riders finished in the top six, while Toprak Razgatlioglu was fastest at the Portimão test and all four regular riders were in the top 10.

"It was nice that our BMW racers were always up front. It was also phenomenal to see during the two tests that the ideas that were developed in the race teams but could not be tested immediately were handed over to the test team. This way of working is ideal. It allowed us to support the racing teams in the best possible way," said Gonschor. "We evaluated some chassis elements with the test team. Bradley dealt very intensively with basic issues and was therefore not able to do much time chasing, which is not the core task of a test team anyway. Sylvain pre-tested a lot of topics from the racing teams."

Of course, the technical specification for the 2024 Superbike regulations was used for the engine.



"All the bikes had the new E40 fuel on board, which is mandatory from this year. That also proved its worth and there were no technical problems," confirmed Gonschor. "Overall, we can now travel to Phillip Island with confidence, because the joint work of all of us over the past few months is bearing fruit."

On Monday and Tuesday before the season opener on Phillip Island from 23rd to 25th February, a final test will take place on the Australian track, which the teams will mainly use to prepare for the race weekend.

Times Superbike World Championship test Portimao, Tuesday (30.1.):

1st Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR), BMW, 1:39.189 min

2nd Nicolo Bulega (I), Ducati, +0.086 sec

3rd Alex Lowes (GB), Kawasaki, +0.332

4th Remy Gardner (AUS), Yamaha, +0.377

5th Michael van der Mark (NL), BMW, +0.428

6th Andrea Locatelli (I), Yamaha, +0.469

7th Jonathan Rea (GB), Yamaha, +0.496

8th Danilo Petrucci (I), Ducati, +0.767

9th Scott Redding (GB), BMW, +0.946

10th Garrett Gerloff (USA), BMW, +0.947

11th Sam Lowes (GB), Ducati, +1.091

12th Axel Bassani (I), Kawasaki, +1.173

13th Xavi Vierge (E), Honda, +1.261

14th Michael Rinaldi (I), Ducati, +1.276

15th Alvaro Bautista (E), Ducati, +1.456

16th Andrea Iannone (I), Ducati, +1.465

17th Iker Lecuona (E), Honda, +1.472

18th Tito Rabat (E), Kawasaki, +1.520

19th Bradley Ray (GB), Yamaha, +1.663

20th Philipp Öttl (D), Yamaha, +1.971

21st Sylvain Guintoli (F), BMW, +2.287

22nd Bradley Smith (GB), BMW, +2.529

23rd Tarran Mackenzie (GB), Honda, +4.471

24th Adam Norrodin (MAL), Honda, +6.223

Times Superbike World Championship test Portimao, Monday (29.1.):

1st Nicolo Bulega (I), Ducati, 1'39.912 min

2nd Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR), BMW, +0.094 sec

3rd Jonathan Rea (GB), Yamaha, +0.148

4th Remy Gardner (AUS), Yamaha, +0.355

5th Andrea Locatelli (I), Yamaha, +0.357

6th Sam Lowes (GB), Ducati, +0.550

7th Michael van der Mark (NL), BMW, +0.723

8th Alvaro Bautista (E), Ducati, +0.760

9th Xavi Vierge (E), Honda, +0.816

10th Alex Lowes (GB), Kawasaki, +0.866

11th Bradley Ray (GB), Yamaha, +1.114

12th Garrett Gerloff (USA), BMW, +1.126

13th Iker Lecuona (E), Honda, +1.131

14th Michael Rinaldi (I), Ducati, +1.168

15th Scott Redding (GB), BMW, +1.170

16th Danilo Petrucci (I), Ducati, +1.239

17th Andrea Iannone (I), Ducati, +1.295

18th Axel Bassani (I), Kawasaki, +1.392

19th Tito Rabat (E), Kawasaki, +1.571

20th Philipp Öttl (D), Yamaha, +1.823

21st Sylvain Guintoli (F), BMW, +2.189

22nd Bradley Smith (GB), BMW, +2.979

23rd Florian Marino (F), Kawasaki, +3.410

Times Supersport World Championship test Portimao, Tuesday (30.1.):

1st Adrian Huertas (E), Ducati, 1'42.994 min

2nd Niccolo Antonelli (I), Ducati, 1'44.540

3rd Piotr Biesiekirski (PL), Ducati, 1'44.645

Times Supersport World Championship test Portimao, Monday (29.1.):

1st Adrian Huertas (E), Ducati, 1:43.806 min

2nd Niccolo Antonelli (I), Ducati, 1'44.815

3. Piotr Biesiekirski (PL), Ducati, 1'45.161

Times of the MotoGP riders, Tuesday (30.1.):

1st Pecco Bagnaia (I), Ducati, 1'42.778 min

2. Fabio Di Giannantonio (I), Ducati, 1'42.903

3. Franco Morbidelli (I), Ducati, 1'43.065

4th Marco Bezzecchi (I), Ducati, 1'43.272

5. Enea Bastianini (I), Ducati, 1'43.336

6th Luca Marini (I), Honda, 1'43.383

Times of the MotoGP riders, Monday (29.1.):

1st Pecco Bagnaia (I), Ducati, 1'43.090 min

2. Luca Marini (I), Honda, 1'43.351

3. Franco Morbidelli (I), Ducati, 1'43.429

4th Marco Bezzecchi (I), Ducati, 1'43.622

5. Enea Bastianini (I), Ducati, 1'43.664

6th Fabio Di Giannantonio (I), Ducati, 1'43.740

7th Valentino Rossi (I), Yamaha, 1'44.703

- Marc Marquez (E), Ducati, without transponder

- Alex Marquez (E), Ducati, without transponder