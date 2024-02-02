Kawasaki: Alex Lowes has tyre wear under control
It was a bombshell when Jonathan Rea parted ways with Kawasaki after nine years and six world championship titles and agreed a deal with Yamaha for the 2024 Superbike World Championship. At the age of 36, the Northern Irishman was once again looking for a new challenge, with the declared aim of winning his seventh world championship.
However, it is not certain what the balance of power will really be this year. This is because the technical regulations have been adapted (including a reduction in the amount of petrol and a switch to E40) and the ZX-10RR has been given 500 rpm more revs. Rea did not know all this when he signed with Yamaha.
The winter tests still saw Yamaha mostly ahead of Kawasaki, but the results should not be overestimated. Kawasaki works rider Alex Lowes only went on the hunt for times on the second day of testing in Portimão and promptly finished third ahead of his team-mate from last year, who was seventh.
The main problem for the Kawasaki riders so far has been getting the tyres to last the distance. In qualifying and the Superpole race, the ZX-10RR was one of the best bikes - and in the first half of the main races. Lowes worked on this aspect with his new chief technician Pere Riba during the winter tests. The Spaniard was responsible for the record world champion until the end of last season and was very satisfied with the progress made.
"Our lap time at the end of the test was good, but we focussed on the weakest points of our package at the beginning and adapted the bike to the new rules," explained the former racing rider. "In Jerez and Portimão, we focussed on the same points. We improved the electronics and the balance, in terms of the chassis, the swingarm and some other measures. And, as always, we worked with Showa. I would say that I am very satisfied."
Riba praises his protégé: "We now have to go to the races and ride in hotter conditions. But it seems that Alex is very consistent and linear with the lap times. He's setting the same times on the second lap as he did on lap 18 - that's very impressive! I think he 'talks' to the bike very intensively. He understands when a new tyre comes in, when the tyre degrades and the behaviour of the bike changes - he understands it. Alex has done an excellent job, as has everyone in the team. Now we are ready to go to Australia and continue working there."
On Monday and Tuesday before the season opener on Phillip Island from 23 to 25 February, a final test will take place on the Australian track, which the teams will mainly use to prepare for the race weekend.
Times Superbike World Championship test Portimao, Tuesday (30.1.):
1st Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR), BMW, 1:39.189 min
2nd Nicolo Bulega (I), Ducati, +0.086 sec
3. Alex Lowes (GB), Kawasaki, +0.332
4th Remy Gardner (AUS), Yamaha, +0.377
5th Michael van der Mark (NL), BMW, +0.428
6th Andrea Locatelli (I), Yamaha, +0.469
7th Jonathan Rea (GB), Yamaha, +0.496
8th Danilo Petrucci (I), Ducati, +0.767
9th Scott Redding (GB), BMW, +0.946
10th Garrett Gerloff (USA), BMW, +0.947
11th Sam Lowes (GB), Ducati, +1.091
12th Axel Bassani (I), Kawasaki, +1.173
13th Xavi Vierge (E), Honda, +1.261
14th Michael Rinaldi (I), Ducati, +1.276
15th Alvaro Bautista (E), Ducati, +1.456
16th Andrea Iannone (I), Ducati, +1.465
17th Iker Lecuona (E), Honda, +1.472
18th Tito Rabat (E), Kawasaki, +1.520
19th Bradley Ray (GB), Yamaha, +1.663
20th Philipp Öttl (D), Yamaha, +1.971
21st Sylvain Guintoli (F), BMW, +2.287
22nd Bradley Smith (GB), BMW, +2.529
23rd Tarran Mackenzie (GB), Honda, +4.471
24th Adam Norrodin (MAL), Honda, +6.223
Times Superbike World Championship test Portimao, Monday (29.1.):
1st Nicolo Bulega (I), Ducati, 1'39.912 min
2nd Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR), BMW, +0.094 sec
3rd Jonathan Rea (GB), Yamaha, +0.148
4th Remy Gardner (AUS), Yamaha, +0.355
5th Andrea Locatelli (I), Yamaha, +0.357
6th Sam Lowes (GB), Ducati, +0.550
7th Michael van der Mark (NL), BMW, +0.723
8th Alvaro Bautista (E), Ducati, +0.760
9th Xavi Vierge (E), Honda, +0.816
10th Alex Lowes (GB), Kawasaki, +0.866
11th Bradley Ray (GB), Yamaha, +1.114
12th Garrett Gerloff (USA), BMW, +1.126
13th Iker Lecuona (E), Honda, +1.131
14th Michael Rinaldi (I), Ducati, +1.168
15th Scott Redding (GB), BMW, +1.170
16th Danilo Petrucci (I), Ducati, +1.239
17th Andrea Iannone (I), Ducati, +1.295
18th Axel Bassani (I), Kawasaki, +1.392
19th Tito Rabat (E), Kawasaki, +1.571
20th Philipp Öttl (D), Yamaha, +1.823
21st Sylvain Guintoli (F), BMW, +2.189
22nd Bradley Smith (GB), BMW, +2.979
23rd Florian Marino (F), Kawasaki, +3.410
Times Supersport World Championship test Portimao, Tuesday (30.1.):
1st Adrian Huertas (E), Ducati, 1'42.994 min
2nd Niccolo Antonelli (I), Ducati, 1'44.540
3rd Piotr Biesiekirski (PL), Ducati, 1'44.645
Times Supersport World Championship test Portimao, Monday (29.1.):
1st Adrian Huertas (E), Ducati, 1:43.806 min
2nd Niccolo Antonelli (I), Ducati, 1'44.815
3. Piotr Biesiekirski (PL), Ducati, 1'45.161
Times of the MotoGP riders, Tuesday (30.1.):
1st Pecco Bagnaia (I), Ducati, 1'42.778 min
2. Fabio Di Giannantonio (I), Ducati, 1'42.903
3. Franco Morbidelli (I), Ducati, 1'43.065
4th Marco Bezzecchi (I), Ducati, 1'43.272
5. Enea Bastianini (I), Ducati, 1'43.336
6th Luca Marini (I), Honda, 1'43.383
Times of the MotoGP riders, Monday (29.1.):
1st Pecco Bagnaia (I), Ducati, 1'43.090 min
2. Luca Marini (I), Honda, 1'43.351
3. Franco Morbidelli (I), Ducati, 1'43.429
4th Marco Bezzecchi (I), Ducati, 1'43.622
5. Enea Bastianini (I), Ducati, 1'43.664
6th Fabio Di Giannantonio (I), Ducati, 1'43.740
7th Valentino Rossi (I), Yamaha, 1'44.703
- Marc Marquez (E), Ducati, without transponder
- Alex Marquez (E), Ducati, without transponder