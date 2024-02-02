Kawasaki: Alex Lowes has tyre wear under control

The departure of Jonathan Rea weighs heavily for Kawasaki, but Alex Lowes seems to have found a set-up for the ZX-10RR in preparation for the 2024 Superbike World Championship that the Northern Irishman was looking for in vain.

It was a bombshell when Jonathan Rea parted ways with Kawasaki after nine years and six world championship titles and agreed a deal with Yamaha for the 2024 Superbike World Championship. At the age of 36, the Northern Irishman was once again looking for a new challenge, with the declared aim of winning his seventh world championship.

However, it is not certain what the balance of power will really be this year. This is because the technical regulations have been adapted (including a reduction in the amount of petrol and a switch to E40) and the ZX-10RR has been given 500 rpm more revs. Rea did not know all this when he signed with Yamaha.

The winter tests still saw Yamaha mostly ahead of Kawasaki, but the results should not be overestimated. Kawasaki works rider Alex Lowes only went on the hunt for times on the second day of testing in Portimão and promptly finished third ahead of his team-mate from last year, who was seventh.

The main problem for the Kawasaki riders so far has been getting the tyres to last the distance. In qualifying and the Superpole race, the ZX-10RR was one of the best bikes - and in the first half of the main races. Lowes worked on this aspect with his new chief technician Pere Riba during the winter tests. The Spaniard was responsible for the record world champion until the end of last season and was very satisfied with the progress made.

"Our lap time at the end of the test was good, but we focussed on the weakest points of our package at the beginning and adapted the bike to the new rules," explained the former racing rider. "In Jerez and Portimão, we focussed on the same points. We improved the electronics and the balance, in terms of the chassis, the swingarm and some other measures. And, as always, we worked with Showa. I would say that I am very satisfied."

Riba praises his protégé: "We now have to go to the races and ride in hotter conditions. But it seems that Alex is very consistent and linear with the lap times. He's setting the same times on the second lap as he did on lap 18 - that's very impressive! I think he 'talks' to the bike very intensively. He understands when a new tyre comes in, when the tyre degrades and the behaviour of the bike changes - he understands it. Alex has done an excellent job, as has everyone in the team. Now we are ready to go to Australia and continue working there."

On Monday and Tuesday before the season opener on Phillip Island from 23 to 25 February, a final test will take place on the Australian track, which the teams will mainly use to prepare for the race weekend.

Times Superbike World Championship test Portimao, Tuesday (30.1.):

1st Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR), BMW, 1:39.189 min

2nd Nicolo Bulega (I), Ducati, +0.086 sec

3. Alex Lowes (GB), Kawasaki, +0.332

4th Remy Gardner (AUS), Yamaha, +0.377

5th Michael van der Mark (NL), BMW, +0.428

6th Andrea Locatelli (I), Yamaha, +0.469

7th Jonathan Rea (GB), Yamaha, +0.496

8th Danilo Petrucci (I), Ducati, +0.767

9th Scott Redding (GB), BMW, +0.946

10th Garrett Gerloff (USA), BMW, +0.947

11th Sam Lowes (GB), Ducati, +1.091

12th Axel Bassani (I), Kawasaki, +1.173

13th Xavi Vierge (E), Honda, +1.261

14th Michael Rinaldi (I), Ducati, +1.276

15th Alvaro Bautista (E), Ducati, +1.456

16th Andrea Iannone (I), Ducati, +1.465

17th Iker Lecuona (E), Honda, +1.472

18th Tito Rabat (E), Kawasaki, +1.520

19th Bradley Ray (GB), Yamaha, +1.663

20th Philipp Öttl (D), Yamaha, +1.971

21st Sylvain Guintoli (F), BMW, +2.287

22nd Bradley Smith (GB), BMW, +2.529

23rd Tarran Mackenzie (GB), Honda, +4.471

24th Adam Norrodin (MAL), Honda, +6.223

Times Superbike World Championship test Portimao, Monday (29.1.):

1st Nicolo Bulega (I), Ducati, 1'39.912 min

2nd Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR), BMW, +0.094 sec

3rd Jonathan Rea (GB), Yamaha, +0.148

4th Remy Gardner (AUS), Yamaha, +0.355

5th Andrea Locatelli (I), Yamaha, +0.357

6th Sam Lowes (GB), Ducati, +0.550

7th Michael van der Mark (NL), BMW, +0.723

8th Alvaro Bautista (E), Ducati, +0.760

9th Xavi Vierge (E), Honda, +0.816

10th Alex Lowes (GB), Kawasaki, +0.866

11th Bradley Ray (GB), Yamaha, +1.114

12th Garrett Gerloff (USA), BMW, +1.126

13th Iker Lecuona (E), Honda, +1.131

14th Michael Rinaldi (I), Ducati, +1.168

15th Scott Redding (GB), BMW, +1.170

16th Danilo Petrucci (I), Ducati, +1.239

17th Andrea Iannone (I), Ducati, +1.295

18th Axel Bassani (I), Kawasaki, +1.392

19th Tito Rabat (E), Kawasaki, +1.571

20th Philipp Öttl (D), Yamaha, +1.823

21st Sylvain Guintoli (F), BMW, +2.189

22nd Bradley Smith (GB), BMW, +2.979

23rd Florian Marino (F), Kawasaki, +3.410

Times Supersport World Championship test Portimao, Tuesday (30.1.):

1st Adrian Huertas (E), Ducati, 1'42.994 min

2nd Niccolo Antonelli (I), Ducati, 1'44.540

3rd Piotr Biesiekirski (PL), Ducati, 1'44.645

Times Supersport World Championship test Portimao, Monday (29.1.):

1st Adrian Huertas (E), Ducati, 1:43.806 min

2nd Niccolo Antonelli (I), Ducati, 1'44.815

3. Piotr Biesiekirski (PL), Ducati, 1'45.161

Times of the MotoGP riders, Tuesday (30.1.):

1st Pecco Bagnaia (I), Ducati, 1'42.778 min

2. Fabio Di Giannantonio (I), Ducati, 1'42.903

3. Franco Morbidelli (I), Ducati, 1'43.065

4th Marco Bezzecchi (I), Ducati, 1'43.272

5. Enea Bastianini (I), Ducati, 1'43.336

6th Luca Marini (I), Honda, 1'43.383

Times of the MotoGP riders, Monday (29.1.):

1st Pecco Bagnaia (I), Ducati, 1'43.090 min

2. Luca Marini (I), Honda, 1'43.351

3. Franco Morbidelli (I), Ducati, 1'43.429

4th Marco Bezzecchi (I), Ducati, 1'43.622

5. Enea Bastianini (I), Ducati, 1'43.664

6th Fabio Di Giannantonio (I), Ducati, 1'43.740

7th Valentino Rossi (I), Yamaha, 1'44.703

- Marc Marquez (E), Ducati, without transponder

- Alex Marquez (E), Ducati, without transponder