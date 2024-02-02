Spectacular video: Toprak against a rally car

The Karanlik Canyon, popularly known as the "Dark Canyon", is one of the deepest in the world and is notorious in the motorsport community for its enormous challenges. The canyon is around 25 kilometres long, drops over a kilometre deep and narrows to a width of 10 to 15 metres at the bottom.

Red Bull took the two Turks Toprak Razgatlioglu and Ayhancan Güven out of their comfort zone and pitted them against each other off-road. Both are normally on the circuit, Toprak in the Superbike World Championship for the BMW works team and Güven in the DTM.

"Riding in a canyon is very different to riding on the circuit," smiled Razgatlioglu. "My motorbike was too heavy to do stoppies with. And it wasn't easy to ride in this terrain either. But it was an exciting experience for me."



You can see the spectacular footage in this video.