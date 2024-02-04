BMW idea: more downforce through air ducts

The patent drawing for the BMW superbike is rudimentary, the idea spun: In an inclined position, channels are intended to guide air flowing from the underside of the fairing to the top and thus generate downforce.

We only have one patent drawing, which shows a sketch of a motorbike with a fairing from below. There are two openings on each side of the rear part of the fairing. These openings lead into two intersecting ducts that lead to the opposite side of the fairing and out into the open. Air is therefore channelled from one side of the cladding to the other.

Why is that? It can't be for downforce at the front to counteract the front wheel rising when accelerating. Nor is it about cooling, as the ducts are located behind the engine. When travelling in a straight line, the intake openings cause increased air resistance at best; all other effects of the same-speed air flows cancel each other out.

Our attempt at an explanation: When the bike is leaning heavily, a channel forms between the road surface and the fairing, in which the airflow is accelerated. Because the air flows faster on the underside of the fairing than on the upper side, a force is created which reduces the contact pressure of the tyres and thus the cornering speed.

If air is now fed from the underside through a channel to the top of the fairing, a slight negative pressure is created, the motorbike is pressed to the ground and higher cornering speeds are possible due to improved tyre grip. A narrowing duct and an outlet opening in the form of a nozzle can accelerate the air flow in the duct and increase the air flow rate.

But there is also the opposite effect of the second duct from the top of the fairing to the other side. However, this duct works less efficiently because the air flows more slowly at the top of the fairing and the ram air effect at the intake opening is also smaller because the air can escape more easily as there is no road surface.

BMW could install these ducts on a MotoGP machine without having to ask anyone for permission, but BMW is focussing on the Superbike World Championship. With regulated exceptions, only technical solutions that can also be found on production bikes can be installed on these racing machines.

With the patent, BMW is following the same path as Aprilia, where several solutions were patented so that they could not be used by the competition for production bikes and thus for racing superbikes. It would be pure speculation to claim that BMW would install such ducts in the next model year of the M1000RR. It would not be the first time that a manufacturer has had an idea patented and then later dropped it again.