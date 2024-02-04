SBK World Championship: Manufacturers are forced to save fuel

From 2025, the motorbikes in the Superbike World Championship will only be balanced to a limited extent via the permitted maximum engine speed, but rather via the fuel flow rate. Two rule changes will already take effect in 2024.

The machines in the Superbike World Championship are to become slower and more fuel-efficient. SBK Executive Director Gregorio Lavilla sees these measures as an opportunity to secure the championship in the long term.



As part of the new technical regulations from 2024, measures have also been decided that will have an impact on the manufacturers' engine development and the external perception of the Superbike World Championship.

As a first step, the tank capacity was reduced from 24 to 21 litres, forcing the manufacturers to increase the efficiency of their combustion engines. From 2025, the FIM will also have the option of balancing the performance of the motorbikes via the permitted fuel flow rate. Last year, some motorbikes were already fitted with the necessary sensor on a trial basis; in 2024, at least two bikes per manufacturer will have to be equipped with it in order to collect a lot of meaningful data. This will then form the basis for the new balance instrument for the maximum flow rate from 2025.

Lavilla not only sees the fuel flow control as a possibility for balancing, which will be much finer and easier to handle than the current one via the maximum engine speed, he is also happy to accept the positive side effects for the championship.

The buzzword ESG comes up in this context; the three letters stand for "Environmental Social Governance". So it's all about sustainability.

"Motorsport and society are developing in a direction in which we care more about ESG," says Lavilla. "What better way than to give manufacturers this challenge so they can work on it? If they can use as much fuel as they want, then there is no challenge. I want to give the manufacturers reasons to continue investing in our championship. Because maybe a manufacturer is not only interested in being fast, but also wants to develop more efficient machines."

The adjustments to the maximum revs per manufacturer have led to endless discussions about fairness and reasonableness in recent years and resulted in the absurd situation that the production model of the Ducati Panigale V4R was revving 900 rpm higher than the SBK race version was allowed to. The maximum revs were adjusted for 2024, with Ducati and Kawasaki receiving an additional 500 rpm.

With reduced fuel quantities, the manufacturers must judge for themselves how high they allow their engines to rev in the races.



"If someone has to reduce the revs to reach the end of the race, it won't be the rules that dictate that," Lavilla told SPEEDWEEK.com. "It will be the manufacturer who decides their strategy. If we limit the fuel consumption, the performance will of course also be reduced. In this way, we ensure more safety, because the run-off areas of the racetracks cannot be extended to 400 metres. All these things have a positive purpose - that's the most effective message we can send. We are saying that we care about the environment and emissions, even if a motorbike only produces very small amounts of pollutants. We have asked the manufacturers to invest in these areas."

From this season, E40 petrol will be mandatory in the Superbike World Championship, i.e. fuel that is made from 40 percent renewable raw materials. In the medium term, E100 will be introduced, which has been used as a fuel in the form of methanol (pure alcohol) in track racing for over 100 years.