Sensation: CFMOTO from China enters the SBK World Championship

After Kove and QJ Motor, CFMOTO is the third Chinese motorbike manufacturer to enter the SBK paddock. It will be the first to compete in the top Superbike class.

The name CFMOTO entered the MotoGP paddock in 2022. The Chinese manufacturer, which owns a two per cent stake in Pierer Mobility AG, is striving to make a name for itself among European customers by increasing its involvement in motorsport.

CFMOTO has found a new partner for this season in the Spanish Aspar team and will be competing not only in the Moto3 but also in the Moto2 World Championship.



Now the Chinese are planning their next coup: entering the Superbike World Championship!

CFMOTO applied for a patent for a V4 engine with 1000 cc back in June 2022. The technical drawings show that it is a modern, short-stroke engine designed to achieve top performance. The documents speak of over 200 hp.

Last year, the Chinese manufacturer Kove entered the Supersport 300 World Championship; this year, QJ Motor will be involved in the medium displacement Supersport class for the first time from the European opener at the end of March in Barcelona. In the next two years, CFMOTO will join them with a works team in the Superbike World Championship. Being the first Chinese brand to compete in the highest class is a prestige project for CFMOTO.

A video of a CFMOTO superbike prototype in action has been circulating on the internet since July 2023, with the factory visible in the background. A few weeks before the video surfaced, a delegation from CFMOTO visited the SBK event in Misano and met with those responsible at promoter Dorna. Two weeks later, during the German GP at the Sachsenring, the Chinese held further talks about entering SBK.

Research by SPEEDWEEK.com has revealed that the prototype of the production model is to be completed by summer 2024. CFMOTO is currently looking for a development partner to help it build a motorbike that is competitive in the Superbike World Championship - initial contacts have been made. If this can only begin in the summer or autumn of 2024, entry into the World Championship in 2025 seems very ambitious and 2026 much more realistic.

As huge sales volumes are not possible in this segment, the Chinese are aiming for a machine geared towards racing, such as Ducati with the Panigale V4R, BMW with the M1000RR or Honda with the CBR1000RR-R.

In the past, a manufacturer had to build up to 3000 motorbikes for homologation, but for some years now it has only been 500.

"We don't have a patent solution for the number of homologations," explained a former FIM employee. "Today, the number is low, but a manufacturer still has to build a decent number of bikes to be allowed to homologate them. As far as the homologation itself is concerned, they also act very differently. Some are able to make a decision in May and have a new bike homologated the following January. Others always plan two years in advance."

Founded in 1989, Zhejian Chunfeng Power Co Ltd from Hangzhou, better known by its brand name CFMOTO, is involved in the development, manufacture, marketing and supply of motorbikes, off-road vehicles and e-mobility, which are sold through more than 3,000 dealers worldwide.

The last time a new manufacturer entered the Superbike World Championship was in 2019, when BMW and Honda entered with a works team.