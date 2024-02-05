Very yellow: This is what Andrea Iannone's Ducati V4R looks like

The design of Andrea Iannone's Ducati V4R for the 2024 Superbike World Championship is striking. The Italian is returning to the race track with the Go Eleven Team after a four-year ban.

During the winter tests, the Go-Eleven Ducati was painted in silver and black with yellow accents. The Italian team has now presented the final design for the 2024 Superbike World Championship, with which returnee Andrea Iannone will provide a splash of colour on the starting grid. The yellow splash of colour is suspiciously similar to the colour that the works team rolled out on several special occasions, for example at the home race in Misano in 2023.

For the first photos, Iannone wore a helmet with meaningful lettering alluding to his four-year doping ban. The 34-year-old knows that his comeback to the second-highest motorbike racing series on the circuit is not a matter of course.

"To be able to return to the starting grid after such a long time is already a success for me," said Iannone. "I would like to thank Ducati in the person of Gigi Dall'Igna, Claudio Domenicali, Paolo Ciabatti, Marco Zambenedetti and the entire Go Eleven team, Gianni Ramello and Denis Sacchetti for their trust. Special thanks also go to the Superbike family. And I would like to thank everyone for their support during these long and difficult years. It's a great feeling to start again."

After his long absence at world championship level, the Italian is a difficult newcomer to assess in the Superbike World Championship. At the two tests in Jerez so far, the Italian has shown amazing performances and has ridden at the same level as the established riders from a standing start. However, he recently had problems at the Portimão test, where he was almost 1.5 seconds behind in 16th place.