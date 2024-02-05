Andrea Iannone (Ducati): "There will be difficult days"

Andrea Iannone could hardly have wished for better opportunities for his return to world championship level after a four-year absence than with the Go Eleven Ducati Superbike team. The former MotoGP rider's assessment.

Andrea Iannone was initially banned for one and a half years for taking drostanolone, an anabolic steroid, but after an unsuccessful appeal the sentence was extended to four years. The Italian has been allowed to take part in races again since 16 December. Even before that, on 19 October, the 34-year-old signed for the 2024 Superbike World Championship as Philipp Öttl's successor at Ducati Team Go Eleven.

As a former MotoGP rider, Iannone is undoubtedly the most prominent newcomer this year, partly due to some of his escapades and celebrity appearances. During the winter tests, the 2016 Spielberg winner proved that he is not an old hand in terms of riding.

Quite a few expect the rookie to be a regular contender in the top five after a few races. "The tests were a good start. We don't know what to expect. The important thing is that we work conscientiously," said Iannone cautiously. "Personally, I don't have great expectations. We will experience really difficult times, but also the opportunity to have really good moments."

Iannone will have the latest equipment at his disposal in the Go Eleven Team, which took one win and three podiums with Michael Rinaldi in 2020. Öttl has achieved regular top 10 results in the past two years and his best finish was fifth place in Australia in 2023. "I think the goal is ambitious, because we are here to achieve good results," admitted Iannone. "But we are still at the beginning and need time to get to the top. In any case, we have started with all our strength."