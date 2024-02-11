Most: Artificial intelligence as a track marshal

Autodrom Most in the Czech Republic has been on the Superbike World Championship calendar since 2021. This year, the races will be monitored using artificial intelligence.

It was a surprise when Dorna, the promoter of the Superbike World Championship, added the Most circuit to the calendar and gave it a five-year contract. However, this gave the Czechs planning security for the necessary investments. Numerous improvements have been made since the debut: The track has been given a new tarmac surface, the kerbs have been revised, camber zones have been improved and the braking point markings have been placed behind the crash barriers and above the track.

There is no standing still in Most. A new camera system equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) has been installed to monitor the race track. This should help race control in the refurbished tower to react more quickly to unusual events such as accidents or fires.

"Further changes are now being made to the start tower, incorporating our experience from recent years. Probably the most interesting change will be the testing of artificial intelligence in the camera system, which will help us to be more effective in the event of accidents," says Sports Director Jindřich Hrneček. "We are also working on an extension with a local company. We endeavour to improve our circuit every year according to the latest rules and safety recommendations."

There was a lot of criticism of Most's safety in the first year, but a lot has actually been improved since then. "The only really dangerous corner is number 13, the rest is not so bad," BMW works rider Scott Redding told SPEEDWEEK.com.