Loris Baz (31) back with Ducati in MotoAmerica

After just one year in MotoAmerica in 2021, Loris Baz switched back to the Superbike World Championship to return after two lean years. The Frenchman is one of the title contenders in the Ducati team Warhorse HSBK Racing.

Loris Baz fell through the cracks for the 2024 Superbike World Championship, as the Frenchman was the pawn in BMW's favour after the signing of Toprak Razgatlioglu and no other team showed any interest in the 31-year-old. Although Baz is regarded as a fast rider, he will also have several expensive crashes in 2023, which will put a real strain on the budget.

In search of a job for this year, the two-time Superbike winner therefore looked around in national series and the Endurance World Championship. Baz found what he was looking for in MotoAmerica and signed with the Ducati team Warhorse HSBK Racing.

As a reminder: Baz already rode for this team in 2021 and finished fourth overall! His successor was Danilo Petrucci, who also switched to the Superbike World Championship after just one season.

"Last year was pretty tough with the bad injury," admitted Baz. "I wanted to return to the USA with the same team I rode for before. I've always emphasised that the Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati squad was the most dedicated family I've ever met in racing. During my two years in the World Superbike Championship, we kept in touch and I hoped that we would meet again in the future. It makes me happy that this will now happen."

Baz's 2023 season was marked by a serious accident in Indonesia when he was hit by Alex Lowes (Kawasaki) and suffered a complex injury to his right leg. It took the Frenchman months to recover. "I'm training at 100 per cent again, without any pain in my ankle," said Baz with relief. "Now I'm really looking forward to seeing the American fans again. It's going to be a great season!"

MotoAmerica 2024 begins with the Daytona 200 from 7th to 9th March.