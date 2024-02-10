SBK World Championship 2024 in Assen and Most: ticket sales underway

For fans of the Superbike World Championship from Germany, the meetings in Assen and Most are a good alternative to Philipp Öttl and Marcel Schrötter's still missing home race. The dates have been finalised and tickets are available.

The Superbike World Championship has not been held in Germany since 2017 at the Lausitzring, but the return of Oschersleben failed due to the restrictions imposed by the authorities in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The attempt to bring the Hockenheimring back to the calendar for 2024 also failed.

However, Assen and Most are two attractive meetings just over the German border. In the Netherlands from 19 to 21 April and three months later from 19 to 21 July in the Czech Republic. Tickets are already on sale for both events.

In Assen, the weekend ticket is available for 75 euros and includes free access to the paddock and free parking. In comparison, the ticket in Most is more expensive. Without access to the paddock, the price for three days is only 68 euros, but with access to the paddock it is 120 euros.

The complete price list and further information can be found on the circuit website.