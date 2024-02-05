Domi Aegerter and Gardner: Their Yamaha design for 2024

Domi Aegerter had to miss the tests in Jerez and Portimao due to a viral illness, but has since recovered enough to take part in the presentation in Misano. The Swiss rider, who finished the 2023 season with two podiums in Jerez and finished eighth in the World Championship, only has the two test days on Phillip Island on the Monday and Tuesday before the start of the season on the last weekend of February in Australia to prepare for the season on the race bike.

Gardner finished his first season in the Superbike World Championship just one place behind Aegerter and still managed to finish in the top six seven times.



Some new sponsors can be seen on the Yamaha R1s. The cryptic team name GYTR GRT Yamaha, which means "Genuine Yamaha Technology Racing Giansanti Racing Team Yamaha", has remained the same.



"I can hardly wait to start the 2024 season," said Aegerter on Monday afternoon. "Last year, we finished the championship with a good result. Our goal is to keep improving and to keep fighting for the top positions. I want to be on the podium again during the season and try to win my first Superbike race."



"We had a positive debut season, made progress on every lap and got on well," added Gardner. "I'm confident that we'll have a strong year together in 2024 - we've had some productive tests throughout the winter. The aim is to ride regularly in the front positions and achieve my first Superbike podium."