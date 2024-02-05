ServusTV On: All SBK races live, free and in HD

The 2024 Superbike World Championship kicks off at Phillip Island in South Australia at the end of February. SPEEDWEEK.com explains how fans in Germany and Austria can watch the races.

For years, motorsport fans in Germany and Austria were able to watch the Superbike World Championship on the private broadcaster ServusTV, but the broadcaster withdrew from Germany at the end of 2023 and can now only be seen in the Alpine republic.

Although the Superbike World Championship is no longer available on ServusTV in Germany on linear television, the traditional way of watching a programme at the time it is broadcast, it is available via the ServusTV On streaming service.

This app can be easily installed on any modern television and can also be viewed via the browser on desktop computers, notebooks, tablets and smartphones.

ServusTV On will broadcast all races and qualifying sessions of the Superbike World Championship and its support classes Supersport and Supersport 300 live, free of charge and in HD. Philipp Krummholz will commentate on most of the action, with Stefan Nebel at his side as an expert.

The Discovery-owned sports channel Eurosport has a contract with promoter Dorna until the end of 2025. Eurosport broadcasts SBK in 32 countries, in Germany, Austria and Switzerland on a non-exclusive basis. The races will be commentated by the long-standing duo of Lenz Leberkern and Dirk Raudies. While Eurosport 1 can be received free of charge via cable, satellite and stream, Eurosport 2 is only available on pay TV and is included in packages from Discovery+, DAZN, Sky or Joyn. Reception via IPTV is also possible.

Dorna itself provides the most comprehensive coverage via its own website worldsbk.com with the Videopass stream and English commentary. A fee of 69.90 euros is payable for the entire 2024 season. This subscription gives access to all content for 2024 and up to the first race of 2025. The Video Pass not only provides ad-free access to all sessions of all classes on the race weekends, but also includes the off-season, interviews and the video archive of the complete SBK races from 2006 onwards.

The 2024 World Championship begins for the Superbike and Supersport classes on the last weekend of February in Australia. From the European kick-off in Barcelona at the end of March, the youngsters of the Supersport 300 World Championship will also get involved.