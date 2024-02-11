What's new for the 2024 SBK World Championship and what's changing

The 2024 Superbike World Championship kicks off in Australia in just two weeks' time, with numerous changes to the regulations being applied for the first time on Phillip Island. What you need to know for the new season.

The Superbike Commission, consisting of representatives from Dorna, FIM and manufacturers, has agreed changes for the 2024 Superbike World Championship in several meetings, which were approved by the Permanent Bureau, consisting of Dorna Managing Director Carmelo Ezpeleta and FIM President Jorge Viegas. The changes to the regulations are manifold.

For the first time, the weight of the rider will be taken into account in the Superbike category. The reference weight has been set at 80kg in full gear. If a rider weighs less, 50 per cent of the difference must be mounted on the motorbike as ballast. This will result in a light rider having to add around 6 kg, with a maximum of 10 kg. The minimum weight of the motorbike is again 168 kg.

Another new feature for 2024 is that the rev limit set at the start of the season will no longer be adjusted during the year. Ducati and Kawasaki were given 500 rpm more, while the new Honda was categorised in the same way as its predecessor. Specifically: BMW (15,500), Ducati (16,100), Honda (15,600), Kawasaki (15,100) and Yamaha (15,200).

From the upcoming season, the tank capacity will be reduced from 24 to 21 litres and the bikes will run on E40 petrol. This will inevitably result in a reduction in performance, which is also intended to improve safety. This is because the camber spaces on the racetracks are becoming increasingly too small for the ever faster motorbikes. The plan for 2025 is to establish a balance system via the petrol flow rate. Tests of the systems required for this will be carried out on selected motorbikes this year.

But that's not all: crankshafts and balancer shafts, which previously had to correspond to the series part, may be made up to 20 per cent lighter or heavier from 2024. The modified component must be approved by the FIM. The balance system will no longer be checked every three events, but every two. The approval of concession and super concession parts will take place one month before the first use and two weeks before the technical scrutineering.

There are new rules for the procedure if a driver exceeds the permitted engine quota. In the next two races, this participant must start from the back of the grid and also complete one long lap each. In the Superbike class, this applies to the next two main races. Previously, the penalised rider had to start from the pit lane and was only allowed to set off when the lights at the exit turned green.

One novelty is that we will see a motorbike world championship reserved for women for the first time at selected events in 2024. The official name is WorldWCR and the Yamaha R7 will be used as the standard motorbike. A free practice session, superpole, two warm-ups and two races will be organised.

The maximum number of participants for all series is 32, plus two wildcards, i.e. 34.

For the top three of the Supersport 300 World Championship, the Moto2 European Championship and the Stock European Championship, the age limit (18) does not apply if they want to compete in the Supersport World Championship, as they have sufficiently proven their riding ability regardless of their age. A minimum age of 17 years applies to them.

The starting grid for the second round of the Superbike World Championship will be organised in the same way as the Supersport series and the Women's World Championship from 2024. However, because there is no Superpole race, the fastest race laps from Race 1 will be used for the starting grid for the second race, but only for the first three rows. Behind these top nine, the rest will line up according to the Superpole result.

The new Team World Championship only applies to teams that obtain a corresponding licence from the FIM. At a price of 288 euros, it can be assumed that all teams will take part. The allocation of points corresponds to the Riders' World Championship.