Dominique Aegerter (Yamaha): "Must be careful"

At the GRT Yamaha team presentation, Dominique Aegerter appeared to be in good form, but his virus infection, which caused him to miss the winter tests in Jerez and Portimão, is still not over.

Dominique Aegerter had been training in Spain since the beginning of January, preparing for the 2024 Superbike World Championship with supermoto, flat track and motocross. However, when the first test in Jerez was scheduled for 24/25 January, the Swiss rider felt ill and not only had to cancel the test in Spain, but also Portimão a few days later.

Optimal preparation for the season looks different. "I'm feeling better again now. Nevertheless, I'm still a little annoyed that I missed the first tests due to a viral infection," said the two-time Supersport World Champion at the Giansanti Racing team presentation on Monday. "At home in Switzerland, I asked a few doctors what the best way is to get fit again as quickly as possible. Nevertheless, I still have to be careful in training so that my body can recover 100 per cent from this virus."

Aegerter will therefore be travelling to the season opener in Australia with a training and test backlog. "The start on Phillip Island will be quite a challenge for me, as I haven't sat on a race bike for almost four months until then," the Yamaha rider also fears. "Fortunately, we still have a test there, so I can get back into the swing of things and get up to speed before the first race weekend. It will also be interesting to see how my physical condition is, as I was absolutely unable to train for up to four weeks after the infection."

This is the Rohrbach rider's second Superbike season with the Italian Yamaha team. "I am very happy to be part of the GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team again this year. I am proud to represent the colours of the team and all the sponsors and hopefully bring them into the spotlight as often as possible. A big thank you to everyone for their confidence in me. I will do my best to justify this," emphasised the 33-year-old. "We are going into the new season with clear ideas about our goals. So it remains to be seen how the first race weekend develops and then we have a month's break until the next one, where I will continue to work hard on my fitness. A test a week before the race in Barcelona is very convenient for me to catch up on the test work I missed during the winter."