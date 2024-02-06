Pedercini Team Principal: "This is not good for the show"

Team Pedercini Racing, or TPR for short, has only missed three events in the Superbike World Championship since joining in 1998: The two overseas events at the start of the 2023 season in Australia and Indonesia, as well as the finale in Jerez, which had been added to the calendar as a replacement for Argentina. As the Kawasaki team will only contest the European races this year, it will be missing the season opener on Phillip Island for the fourth time.

From this alone, one can already deduce that Lucio Pedercini and his team are going through difficult times in the Superbike World Championship. In sporting terms, little has come together in recent years, partly because Kawasaki has fallen behind the competition with the ZX-10RR. This applies to the official works team, but even more so to the customer teams.

The 51-year-old hopes that the changes in the 2024 regulations will ensure more equal opportunities. "Dorna has tried to help Ducati's opponents with new regulations. However, we have to admit that they also had a big advantage thanks to Alvaro Bautista. He was the man to beat, he made a big difference," the former racer told Tuttomotoriweb. "For sure the new rules will favour the other brands like us, BMW and Yamaha. I think and hope that there will be more interesting battles."

However, only the Bautista-Ducati will be fitted with additional weight, as the other Ducati riders - Bulega, Petrucci, Iannone and Rinaldi - are very close to the reference weight of 80kg.

In the early days of his team, Pedercini himself used Ducati motorbikes, albeit the V2 at the time. Today's V4R maximises the possibilities in terms of aerodynamics and electronics.

"That's something that's not good for the show. This category has always been about production-based bikes, they should have a championship with production V4s, production BMWs and so on. The way I see it, the audience doesn't care if the bikes go two seconds slower or faster. That doesn't change much, what the fans want is the spectacle," says Pedercini. "We don't even have a factory chassis, and I think that's what they're doing wrong with the regulations. The costs are going up so much, but I repeat myself, nobody would notice if the lap times were a few seconds slower."