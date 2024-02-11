Domi Aegerter (Yamaha): Ambitious goals for SBK 2024

Swiss rider Dominique Aegerter has set himself high goals for his second season in the Superbike World Championship. The Yamaha rider has set his sights on podium finishes and much more.

A viral infection got in the way of Dominique Aegerter's preparations for the 2024 Superbike World Championship, and the important winter tests in Jerez and Portimão in January took place without him. When the 33-year-old gets on his Yamaha R1 at the pre-season test on Phillip Island, just a few days before the season opener (23 to 25 February), he last rode his bike almost four months ago.

"Nevertheless, my goals are very high, especially because of the last race last year," said the Swiss rider, referring to his two podium finishes at the season finale in Jerez. "I want to finish the championship in the top six and regularly fight for podium places. I will also do everything I can to achieve my first victory in the Superbike World Championship this year. I definitely want to be the best Yamaha and Independent Team rider."

Aegerter knows that the competition has become even stronger this year thanks to new arrivals such as Nicolò Bulega and Andrea Iannone (both Ducati) and technical advances.

"I realise that these are very ambitious goals, but if I finish the season in the top six, then it will be a great season for me," affirms the two-time Supersport World Champion. "I'm looking forward to riding my Yamaha Superbike again and continuing with my great team and putting our plans into practice."