Superpole as early as Friday: New schedule for 2024

Due to the new Women's World Championship, promoter Dorna has had to adjust the standard schedule of the production-based World Championship. What Superbike fans will have to get used to in 2024.

On 28 October 2023, the new Women's Motorcycle World Championship was officially presented in Jerez; it will take place as part of six European SBK events. SBK Executive Director Gregorio Lavilla said even then that it would be difficult to fit the women's class into the already packed schedule.

The result was presented to the public in January: The series, officially called the 'Women's Circuit Racing World Championship', will have a 25-minute free practice session on Friday, followed by Superpole as early as midday. On Saturday morning, there is a ten-minute warm-up before the women's first race decides the first race of the event. The programme is repeated on Sunday.

It was foreseeable that there would be cuts elsewhere as a result: those to suffer are the Supersport World Championship and Supersport 300 World Championship, for whom the second practice session has been cancelled. Qualifying for the Supersport series will now take place on Friday afternoon, as in the Women's World Championship. To prepare for the first race on Saturday, a ten-minute warm-up will have to suffice. The usual 15-minute warm-up on Sunday has also been shortened to ten minutes.

The training time for the Superbike riders has been cut the least. Their FP1 and FP2 will continue to run for 45 minutes, only FP3 has been shortened from 30 to 20 minutes.

On the positive side, Friday will be enhanced by the Superpole of three world championship series, which could have a favourable effect on attendance figures. With four races, Saturday remains attractive, and the same applies to Sunday with five races in future.

The schedule applies to all European events. If the Women's World Championship is not included - it is only scheduled for Misano, Donington Park, Portimão, Balaton, Cremona and Jerez - another support class will take its place.