Garrett Gerloff: "Toprak does interesting things"

BMW newcomer Toprak Razgatlioglu has not only amazed many fans with his performance in the Superbike winter tests, but also his brand colleagues. "It's good to have him as a reference," says Garrett Gerloff.

When Toprak Razgatlioglu switched from Yamaha to BMW, many were convinced that this would rob him of his greatest strength, as the M1000RR did not like it when the rear wheel rose into the air under braking and then touched down on the tarmac again. However, the 27-year-old has adapted to this bike in such a short space of time that the "Toprak style" also works on the BMW.

"He raises the bar," says Scott Redding about Toprak. "Until now, I was the strongest on the brakes at BMW. I said that was the limit because it was my limit. Then I saw him and I realised that I wasn't the last to brake, that I could do more."

Redding's Bonovo team-mate Garrett Gerloff also had to make this experience. "Toprak is doing some very interesting things on the bike," the Texan told SPEEDWEEK.com. "It's great that we have this data from him, we'll study it intensively between now and Australia and see if there are any areas where we can improve. He rides the bike very fast and very cool. It's good to have a reference like that."

Although Gerloff only finished twelfth in last year's world championship, he was the best of the BMW quartet. This year, the demands are much higher and the German manufacturer wants to fight for podium places from the start of the season in Australia at the end of February.

While Toprak talks openly about his ambitions, Gerloff is keeping his cool as usual. "Because of the new tarmac, the test will be about adapting the bike," he emphasised. "Nobody knows how the bike will feel and how the tarmac will affect the tyres. Nevertheless, I want to start the season as strong as possible, hopefully there won't be too many problems. I at least want to be as close as possible to the fastest BMW."