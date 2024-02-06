Surprise: Chaz Davies moves to the MotoGP paddock

Chaz Davies has finished the Superbike World Championship in the top three five times, won 32 races and conquered 99 podium places. He became champion in the Supersport class in 2011, but never in the Superbikes, although he was victorious on Aprilia, BMW and above all Ducati.

For months, there have been rumours that Chaz Davies would return to racing this year - in MotoE - after a few forays into the Endurance World Championship and his work as a riding coach for the Aruba team. When asked about this, the 37-year-old, who will turn 37 on 10 February, always responded with a grin and the words "I haven't signed anything yet".



Now it's official: for the first time, the Aruba team will have a team in MotoE in the 2024 season alongside the Ducati factory team in the Superbike World Championship (Bautista, Bulega) and the one-man team in the Supersport World Championship (Huertas). Davies will be team-mates with the Italian Armando Pontone.



The official team name is Aruba Cloud MotoE Team.



"Firstly, I would like to thank Stefano Cecconi and Aruba for the trust they have placed in me," said Davies on the occasion of his signing. "Our long relationship has developed in many different ways, first on the track with the Superbike, then in the role of rider trainer over the last two fantastic seasons. 2024 will be my tenth year working with Aruba, which fills me with pride. I'm really looking forward to this new chapter, which will only exist because I've already had the chance to ride the Ducati V21L. I definitely had a lot of fun riding this innovative bike. I return to the race track with great enthusiasm."



Ducati's standardised bikes have been used in the MotoE World Championship since 2023. The season kicks off on 21-23 March in Portimao, with eight venues and 16 races on the calendar. All events take place as part of the MotoGP.