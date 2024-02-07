Phillip Island: Reunion with Chris Vermeulen (41)

There will be a reunion with Chris Vermeulen at the 2024 Superbike World Championship season opener on Phillip Island. The former top rider has signed on with the Australian series' TV team.

Australia has produced many outstanding racing riders in MotoGP and the Superbike World Championship. One who has been successful in both camps is Chris Vermeulen. Promoted by Barry Sheene, the descendant of Dutch immigrants won the 2003 Supersport World Championship on a Ten-Kate Honda and finished fourth and second in the 2004 and 2005 Superbike World Championships with the same team before Suzuki signed him up for the 2006 MotoGP World Championship. He won the 2007 rain GP in Le Mans and secured the first Suzuki MotoGP victory in the four-stroke era.

Due to a long-term knee injury, Vermeulen retired from racing after the 2011 season at the age of just 28. However, Vermeulen remained connected to racing as a TV commentator and podcaster. In 2024, the now 41-year-old will commentate on the Australian Superbike series ASBK. In this role, he will also be seen and heard on SBS Sport. This broadcaster also has the Australian broadcasting rights for the Superbike World Championship.

"I feel like I'm coming home after starting my career in the ASBK Championship 25 years ago," said Vermeulen. "I still have fond memories of that time and I learnt so much racing against riders like Steve Martin, Craig Connell, Andrew Pitt and Shawn Giles. To be back in ASBK as a TV commentator is great. I know we have a great season ahead of us."

The ASBK season opener takes place from 23 to 25 February at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, with the 2024 World Superbike Championship kicking off on the same weekend. Vermeulen will no doubt take the opportunity to catch up with his former companions. For example, he will find Andrew Pitt in the Yamaha works team alongside Jonathan Rea.