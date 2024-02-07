Jonathan Rea (37) at Yamaha: "A lot is better"

The Kawasaki works team organised by Provec is regarded as exemplary. On his arrival at Pata Yamaha, record Superbike world champion Jonathan Rea realised that he had not deteriorated.

Jonathan Rea's switch to Yamaha was a bombshell. Firstly, because the Northern Irishman had won six world championship titles and over 100 races with Kawasaki, and secondly, because he had a valid Kawasaki contract for the 2024 Superbike World Championship.

"The options that were on the table were to retire, which I didn't want to do, to continue my contract with KRT, which I didn't want to do, or to speak to my manager and understand how I could take this new opportunity with Yamaha," Rea told the BBC. "It's so nice to breathe some different air. The atmosphere is different. I have a lot of experience, but it's nice to change. It's energised me, changed my perspective and it's also nice to ride a different bike. It gives you different impressions. Every day on the bike is a learning day, no lap is wasted and the crew are fantastic."

Rea had particular concerns about the team. In his nine years at Kawasaki, he had a close-knit team, first-class technicians and a direct line to the factory.

"Whenever you start a new job or the environment changes, you think what it will be like, better or worse. But then you realise that there are great people everywhere and there are so many areas where this team is working better or at a higher level," said Rea, praising the British Crescent team, which has organised the Yamaha factory presence since 2016. "So it's a very pleasant place and everyone around me was looking forward to my arrival. I feel very, very welcome and that's really cool."

The 2024 Superbike World Championship kicks off in a fortnight' time at Phillip Island and the 37-year-old, who has been racing for just a few days, is euphoric about his first season with Yamaha.

"The most difficult decision was to venture out of my comfort zone and aim for another world championship title. I'm not done yet; I want to achieve more," promised the Northern Irishman. "I feel that I still have a lot to give in this sport, a lot more to achieve. Once I made the decision, it was easy. My feeling is that I've put myself in a good position to win more races and fight for another world title."