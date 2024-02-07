Yamaha race boss: "Happy with German rider"

Yamaha rookie Philipp Öttl had very different experiences at the Superbike winter tests in Jerez and Portimao. SPEEDWEEK.com spoke to Yamaha Race Director Andrea Dosoli about the Bavarian's potential.

In the Jerez test at the end of January, Philipp Öttl placed in the midfield on his debut on the Yamaha R1 of the GMT94 team, a few days later on the difficult mountain and valley track in Portimao, only the Petronas Honda duo Tarran Mackenzie and Adam Norrodin were slower of the regular riders.

Öttl said afterwards that he and the team had spent one and a half of the two days working in the wrong direction with the electronics, but at the same time emphasised the learning effect: "Now we know in which direction we have to work. And I know a bit more about how I have to ride the bike."

Before the 2024 World Championship kicks off on the last weekend of February at Phillip Island in South Australia, Öttl has two more days of testing on the same track on the Monday and Tuesday beforehand.

"Philipp now has some experience, and he surprised me positively in Jerez," said Yamaha Race Director Andrea Dosoli in a one-on-one interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. "He has prepared well and is approaching his task very professionally after the brand change. I'm happy that we have a German rider, that's what we were missing. We last had Sandro Cortese. We maintain close ties with our customers - I hope Philipp can help us in the German market."

2023 was Team GMT94's first season in the Superbike World Championship, but with the then Supersport World Championship runner-up Lorenzo Baldassarri, the French team did not get off to a good start and scored just 20 points in 36 races.

"Philipp and Lorenzo cannot be compared," emphasised Dosoli. "Everything was new for Balda, Philipp already has two years of experience on a Superbike. The riding style on a superbike is completely different to that on a supersport bike, and not everyone makes the transition equally quickly. Balda showed improvements in the last races last year."

By then, however, the decision had already been made that he would lose his seat. Baldassarri is returning to the Supersport World Championship and will ride a Ducati V2 for the Orelac team.

What does Dosoli expect from his customer teams GMT94 with Öttl and Motoxracing with Bradley Ray? "There are a lot of talented riders on the grid, making it into the top 10 is already a great achievement," emphasised the Italian. "Setting targets is difficult. I want to see how the riders develop during the season. Then I see them between 5th and 10th place. The level this year will be even higher than last year. If a rider shows the same performance as last year, then he has actually taken a step forwards."