Team Pedercini also receives factory material from Kawasaki

Kawasaki has fallen behind in the Superbike World Championship with the ZX-10RR. In order to keep the customer teams on board, they will be equipped with the best possible material in 2024.

Alarm bells started ringing at Kawasaki when SPEEDWEEK.com reported Jonathan Rea's intention to switch to Yamaha in July 2023 and it leaked in August that the customer teams were also threatening to leave. Even the record world champion had no chance against Alvaro Bautista (Ducati) and Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha). With just one win, 2023 was his worst season with Honda since 2013.

Rea was confirmed by Yamaha on 4 September and Orelac Racing ended its Superbike commitment on 28 October. The Spanish team will focus on the Supersport World Championship in 2024 - with Ducati! The Puccetti team was retained by providing Tito Rabat with works material.

Meanwhile, Kawasaki had little to worry about with Team Pedercini. On the one hand, it was inconceivable that Lucio Pedercini would close his team, but on the other, the Italian lacked the money to switch to another manufacturer.

Apparently, Kawasaki is now changing its strategy and will equip all customer teams with identical material - just like all other committed factories. This is because Pedercini has announced that its goal for the season is to become the 'best customer team with official Kawasaki bikes'.

Since its entry in 1998, Team Pedercini Racing, TPR for short, has only missed three events in the Superbike World Championship: The two overseas events at the start of the 2023 season in Australia and Indonesia, as well as the finale in Jerez, which had been moved onto the calendar as a replacement for Argentina. As the Kawasaki team will only contest the European races this year with Isaac Vinales, it will miss the season opener on Phillip Island for the fourth time.