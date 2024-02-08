Superbike World Championship 2024: All riders, all chief technicians

For a racing driver, the chief technician is the most important person in the team. It's all about technical and interpersonal understanding. Which superbike star works with whom.

The tasks of a chief technician go far beyond a meeting with the driver. He is the link and 'translates' the statements of his protégé for the other team members in order to implement improvements to the chassis or electronics. In a Superbike World Championship team, he coordinates the tasks of up to ten mechanics in order to achieve the best possible package.

But the interpersonal relationship is also hugely important. "It's about trust and respect, but you don't have to be best friends," emphasised Andrew Pitt, who is coaching Yamaha star Jonathan Rea this year. "There can be moments when you have to call the rider to the back to have a serious conversation. But there are also situations where you have to put your arm around him and hug him. The driver is risking their life every time they go out on the track, so they have to trust you completely and that's what a close relationship is all about. They trust us and we trust them, that's the key to everything."

It takes time for the chief technician and driver to familiarise themselves with each other and to coordinate, which is why a well-rehearsed duo often stays together even when the team changes. Toprak Razgatlioglu, for example, took Phil Marron with him to BMW. World champion Alvaro Bautista (Ducati) has even been working with Giulio Nava for the tenth year.