Álvaro Bautista and Giulio Nava like pitch and brimstone

Having won two world championships and 59 victories, Álvaro Bautista is one of the most successful Superbike riders. If the Ducati star wins, Giulio Nava has done everything right.

Eleven years after Carlos Checa, Ducati won another rider title in the Superbike World Championship in 2022 with Álvaro Bautista. The Spaniard repeated this triumph last year, taking 27 victories in 36 races, more than any other world champion before.

In total, the 39-year-old has won two world championship titles, 59 victories and 89 podium finishes since switching to the production-based world championship. In terms of victories, he is the most successful Ducati rider and only record world champion Jonathan Rea has won more races (119).

Bautista did not win the titles alone. It would not have been possible without a perfect environment in the Aruba.it works team and the support of Ducati - and the expertise of Giulio Nava. The Spaniard is Álvaro Bautista's chief technician and is already in his ninth year. Nava stays in the background and plays down his part in the success.



"Of course we are happy, because we have worked very hard for this success. The team and also at Ducati. We have a lot of support from the factory and we have to thank those who are not at the racetrack," said Nava. "I never had any doubt that Alvaro could do it, as long as I provided him with a competitive bike. It was difficult to deliver consistently good results, not to make any mistakes and to be prepared for every conceivable situation. He does a great job because he is extremely focussed and always understood what result was achievable and then got it."

Nava and Bautista have long enjoyed a deep friendship.



"I've been working with Álvaro since 2015 and am incredibly happy that he has achieved this great result. I am grateful to be able to work with him," said Nava. "After so many years, we have a strong relationship and can laugh together, in fact he's like a brother to me. For me personally, it means the world to see him winning and happy and that he has shown what a good rider he is."

Should Bautista win his third consecutive Superbike World Championship in 2024, he would draw level with Ducati legend Troy Bayliss and move up to third place in the all-time best list. However, since suffering a long-term neck injury on 1 November, the two-time world champion has been unable to deliver his usual performance. At the Portimão test, he lost 1.5 seconds on the best time of his Aruba team-mate Nicolò Bulega.