Jonathan Rea (Yamaha): "Up to six World Championship candidates"

By switching to Yamaha, Jonathan Rea is aiming for his seventh title in the 2024 Superbike World Championship. At the same time, he sees up to six riders who have a realistic chance of winning the world championship.

Jonathan Rea has nothing to prove to anyone; he is already by far the most successful Superbike rider of all time, having won six world championships and 119 races. But even he could no longer make the difference with the Kawasaki ZX-10RR; 2023 was his worst season since 2014 with Honda, with just one win.

The Northern Irishman therefore seized the opportunity presented by Toprak Razgatlioglu's move to BMW to become the Turk's successor in the Yamaha works team. In the past two years, the 27-year-old was the only one to beat Ducati star Alvaro Bautista several times in a direct duel.



"There is a lot of pressure, because it will be difficult to judge whether this was the best move. But for me it's like I said at the beginning: it's a new era, it's new, it's exciting again," said the record world champion in the BBC interview. "It's already the right decision for me, but it also brings pressure - not just for me that I've made the right decision, but also for the team."

Rea has agreed a two-year contract with Yamaha in order to win another world title.



"I feel good with the bike, but the competition in the Superbike World Championship is very strong at the moment," says the family man. "The level of commitment from the manufacturers is unbelievably high at the moment. There are probably five or six riders in the pit lane who can compete for the world title, and I have the feeling that my name is among them."