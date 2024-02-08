Kawasaki starts the 2024 SBK World Championship with this design

Kawasaki is the most successful manufacturer in the Superbike World Championship over the past twelve years. Tom Sykes laid the foundation with the 2013 world title, followed by Jonathan Rea's unrivalled run of six world championships in a row between 2015 and 2020. The Northern Irishman continued to win races after that, but there were fewer and fewer of them and 2023 was his worst season with Honda since 2014. As a result, the 37-year-old parted ways with Kawasaki and docked with Yamaha.

There is no doubt that the departure of the record-breaking world champion after nine years for Kawasaki marks the beginning of a new era in the production-based world championship. On Thursday evening at 6pm, this year's works team was presented, with the aim of getting back on the road to success.



No surprise: The colours are dominated by bright green.

The figurehead of KRT - which stands for Kawasaki Racing Team - in the 2024 World Superbike Championship is Alex Lowes, who will be contesting his fifth season with the works team organised by Provec Racing. The second ZX-10RR will be ridden by newcomer Axel Bassani.



"I really like the new colours for 2024, they are a bit different. There have been small changes in every other year, but this is my favourite so far. I'm going into 2024 with a lot of optimism," said the 33-year-old. "In a way, the bike, the package and the team are the same, but I have different staff to work with. We have some small upgrades and have worked very hard over the winter, especially on our weak points, to make the bike easier to handle over the race distance. I'm really happy with the work we've done. We'll have to wait and see whether it's enough to ride at the front every week. But I definitely have the feeling that we have made a step forward compared to last year."

Bassani has been the best privateer on the Ducati V4R for the past two years, but now the young Italian is about to embark on his first season on the Kawasaki ZX-10RR.



"I'm really looking forward to finally showing the world the new livery. For me it's a nice design - I like it," said the Italian. "For sure there is still a lot of green, but some other colours. It's also really good to finally see my factory bike in the factory colours. It's always nice to have a new look every season. I hope people like the look of the bike and also the new team kit. The green of Kawasaki is always something special. I think we can have a really good season together."

The 2024 Superbike World Championship season will kick off on Phillip Island/Australia from 23 to 25 February. A final test will take place on the Monday and Tuesday beforehand.