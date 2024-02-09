Kawasaki convinced: not penalised for the first time since 2015

Despite the departure of Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki is optimistic about the 2024 Superbike World Championship, as the new regulations are in favour of the ZX-10RR. How team manager Guim Roda assesses the situation.

With the team presentation early on Thursday evening, Kawasaki dropped the covers and presented its project for the 2024 Superbike World Championship. Alex Lowes and Axel Bassani were known as riders, so the focus was on the visual appearance of the team. Kawasaki spiced up the familiar green with colourful accents from the sponsors.

The British company Cheshire Mouldings is expanding its commitment and is the new main sponsor. Interesting: In the British Superbike series, Cheshire Mouldings supports the BMW team TAS Racing. New on board is the lubricant manufacturer Motul, which is also a series sponsor of the Superbike World Championship.

Although top rider Jonathan Rea has left for Yamaha, Kawasaki is optimistic about the new season. This is due to the various rule changes, which are expected to bring the ZX-10RR closer to the competition. The in-line four-cylinder engine has been given a higher rev limit for 2024 and the inertia has been minimised by adjusting internal components.

"2024 marks the start of a new era for us, in which balanced rules apply for the first time since 2015 and are not directed against Kawasaki," emphasised Team Manager Guim Roda. "We understand that such a diverse championship is difficult to balance. The FIM, Dorna and MSMA have put in a lot of effort. Hopefully we can take this opportunity to be part of the show and win races. The races this season will have to be judged not only by the standings but also by the gap between the winner and the rest because it's so close."

For the first time since Tom Sykes won his first World Championship title in 2013, Kawasaki will start the new season without a World Champion in the team.

"The number of strong riders on the grid is amazing. I am sure that this will be by far the most competitive and exciting season in the Superbike World Championship since the start of our KRT project in 2012," the Spaniard is convinced. "Our project is very balanced this year. Alex, a fast rider with great potential, is trying to improve his performance over 20 laps, i.e. until the end of the long races. And Axel, a young and talented lad, is learning to better utilise the full potential of the Ninja ZX-10RR with every run on the bike."