Sam Lowes (Ducati) fears: "Top 10 will be difficult"

As the 2013 Supersport World Champion and multiple Moto2 winner, Sam Lowes is a riding heavyweight who will be joining the 2024 Superbike World Championship field. However, the Englishman is looking forward to his debut with humility.

Sam Lowes began his career on production-based racing motorbikes. He won the British Supersport series in 2010, was promoted to the World Championship with Honda in 2011 and won the title with Yamaha in 2013. The Englishman then decided to switch to Moto2, where he won ten races and finished third in the 2020 World Championship. In 2017, he even spent a season in MotoGP (with Aprilia).

Together with his GP team Marc VDS, the 33-year-old is returning to the paddock of the production-based world championship. With the season opener in Australia (23rd to 25th February) approaching, the twin brother of Kawasaki works rider Alex Lowes is growing increasingly tense.

"I'm definitely pretty excited and it feels good to be back. My GP career was good, but I'm happy and proud to be here," said Lowes. "The World Superbike Championship has always been a big and competitive series, but I think it's stronger now than it has been for ten years. The quality of the field in depth is amazing - even getting into the top 10 is going to be tough. I still have a lot to learn."

Lowes will be riding a competitive Ducati V4R in the 2024 World Superbike Championship, which he was able to familiarise himself with during tests in Jerez and Portimão.

"The Ducati is a complex bike, but very good and beautiful," grinned Lowes. "The format of the weekend, three races, Superpole, the Q tyre ... it's something I've never done before in my life. We have a great group of people and mechanics and I'm really grateful for that. I think if you do this together, we can achieve something."

By the way: Because the number 22 that Sam used in Moto2 is occupied by brother Alex in the 2024 Superbike World Championship, the Marc VDS rider chose number 14 for his rookie season.