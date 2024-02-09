Honda presentation: Optimism among Lecuona and Vierge

Regular readers of SPEEDWEEK.com did not learn much new at the virtual team presentation of the Honda Racing Corporation. What the motorbike giant from Japan wants to achieve in the 2024 Superbike World Championship.

The riders with Iker Lecuona and Xavi Vierge are the same as in the past two Superbike seasons and the typical Honda colour scheme has not changed significantly either. The innovations in the factory team of the Honda Racing Corporation are hidden under the fairing, whereby the aerodynamics of the CBR1000RR-R are also new.

Because Honda has only achieved five third places since the debut of the Triple-R, a massively revised Fireblade will be used in the 2024 Superbike World Championship. The engine is a new development. Although the bore and stroke remain identical at 81 mm and 48.5 mm, the valve timing has been changed and the compression ratio increased. In addition, lighter titanium intake valves and elliptical and progressive springs for intake and exhaust have been added; the intake ports have also been optimised in the process. The in-line four-cylinder engine is narrower than the previous model.

The aluminium bridge frame has been adapted to increase steering precision and grip on the front and rear wheels and to improve feedback for the rider. Stiffening inner ribs have been removed from the 2024 frame, the thin-wall area has been extended and the shape of the frame cross-sections has been optimised. In addition to a weight saving of over one kilogramme, the actual focus was on reducing lateral and torsional stiffness.

During the first tests, the two Spaniards were full of praise for their new work equipment, but this changed abruptly during the tests this year when no progress was made. At the team presentation, Lecuona and Vierge exuded optimism.

"We are starting the 2024 season with a new bike. It has improved aerodynamics, different electronics and many other things that add up to a big step forward," said the 24-year-old Lecuona. "You can feel the differences on the bike, everything has improved and it's easier to ride. Now we have to wait until we can show that on the track. First we have to get the bike to a solid level. Once we've done that, we'll aim for podiums. And if we can do that regularly, then we can aim for bigger things."

"HRC is working tirelessly. We want to win and they are pushing hard and have developed this new bike. Personally, I also give my all in training to achieve our goal as quickly as possible," added Vierge. "We can see that aerodynamics are becoming increasingly important. Previously we were constantly struggling with wheelies, now we have a significant improvement and no longer lose out on the straights. We are a works team and have to achieve corresponding placings."

A new, but already familiar, personnel matter is team manager Jose Manuel Escamez, who succeeds Leon Camier. The Spaniard previously worked for the MotoGP team.

"It's still too early to talk about concrete results, as we still have to carry out tests. A realistic goal for us would be to further develop the new Fireblade and improve our performance compared to last year," said Escamez. "I believe that we still have a lot of room for improvement and as long as we are making constant progress, that is a realistic way forward."