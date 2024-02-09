Jose Escamez: From mechanic to HRC team manager

Leon Camier had his last working day as Superbike Team Manager at the Honda Racing Corporation at the Jerez test in November 2023. His successor is Jose Manuel Escamez from the MotoGP paddock. SPEEDWEEK.com put

Leon Camier left the Honda Racing Corporation Superbike works team of his own free will; the Englishman wanted to turn his attention to new projects. His successor Jose Manuel Escamez knows Honda like the back of his hand; he has spent most of his professional life working for the Japanese motorbike giant.

"I initially worked as a mechanic at a small Honda dealer in Barcelona before switching to racing," said the Spaniard at the team presentation. "I've spent most of my racing career so far in MotoGP, where I've had the chance to work with some great riders and good teams, including several seasons with HRC. Now I am very happy to be Team HRC's Team Manager in the World Superbike Championship and I am ready to bring all my experience to this new role. The company is the same and the way of working is similar, so it has been a relatively smooth transition."

Incidentally, Escamez is the third team manager Honda has appointed since the factory return in 2020.

It is an advantage for Escamez that the factory team is based in Barcelona and that most of the team members and both riders speak the same language.

"I will endeavour to keep the team together and work towards a common goal," emphasised the team manager. "Over the course of my career, I have held various positions within a team, both on the mechanical side and in coordination functions. This has enabled me to understand people and their feelings. And I want to make sure that everyone can give their best for the team."

The Spaniard is taking over the HRC team at a difficult time, as Honda only achieved five third places with the CBR1000RR-R introduced in 2020. A new Fireblade has therefore been developed for 2024, but there is still a big question mark over its performance.

"The biggest challenge is to become competitive with the new bike as quickly as possible," says Escamez. "There are many updates in all areas of the bike, so we have to bring everything together and find a basic set-up that allows our riders to fully utilise the bike's potential. The next challenge will be to consistently fight for top-five finishes and achieve some podiums. We realise that this is a big challenge given the high level of competition - but we are working tirelessly to achieve this goal."