Barni Ducati in SBK 2024: Petrucci builds on experience

Just twelve days before the first official practice session of the 2024 Superbike World Championship on Phillip Island, Barni Racing presented this year's team. Danilo Petrucci and his Ducati V4R took centre stage.

Barni Racing's team presentation for the 2024 Superbike World Championship took place in a very prestigious setting. The 'Ruote Da Sogno' in Reggio Emilia has the venerable charm of a car and motorbike museum; in fact, it is one of the largest trading centres for restored and roadworthy classic cars in Europe. In the 8000 square metre main room alone, there are 400 motorbikes from every era and brand.

On Sunday evening, however, Danilo Petrucci's Ducati V4R was the centre of attention. The Italian already extended his contract with Marco Barnabo's team in mid-September. The 33-year-old finished seventh in the 2023 World Championship with three podium finishes and is aiming for his first victory in his second Superbike season.

"We know that we have everything we need to do better than last year," said the former MotoGP rider. "Although we already achieved very satisfactory results in 2023. In comparison, we have a solid basis for every meeting this year, which we can also improve further."

During the winter tests, the Barni-Ducati was still painted completely in black with just a few stickers. Now the final secret has been revealed for the season starting in Australia on 23-25 February. The design is very similar to last year's. There have been no significant changes to the sponsors and the Italian team will continue to compete under the name Barni Spark Racing.

It was also already known that Barni Racing will once again field Yari Montella in the 2024 Supersport World Championship. The 24-year-old has been competing in the middle category of the production-based world championship since 2022, one year with Kawasaki and since then with the Ducati 955 V2. This year, Montella is one of the title contenders.