Go Eleven on Iannone: "Stopwatch tells the truth"

Andrea Iannone will attract attention in his rookie season in the 2024 Superbike World Championship for several reasons. Firstly, the MotoGP winner is returning to international racing after a four-year doping ban, he is also in a relationship with the popular Italian singer Elodie, danced across the floor in the Italian version of 'Dancing Stars' and his Ducati V4R from the Go Eleven team will be hard to miss on the race track with its yellow colour scheme.

As far as his performance is concerned, the 34-year-old presented himself in surprisingly strong form at the winter tests. Team manager Dennis Sacchetti is therefore confident that Iannone will also put Go Eleven in a good light in sporting terms.

"Andrea is coming back from a four-year break. He is making his debut in the Superbike category and has never ridden three races in one weekend - in MotoGP it was only one. You also have to bear in mind that he has always ridden for works teams in MotoGP, whereas we are a private team. He is operating in a completely new world," says Sacchetti at Corsedimoto, enumerating the difficult framework conditions for the first race weekends. "However, both he and we have seen very positive things during the tests and the first unknowns have already disappeared. Andrea immediately felt comfortable on the bike and in the team, and so did we with him. He has set himself a lot of goals, and so have we, because we always want to improve. At the end of the day, the stopwatch will reveal the truth."

Sacchetti continued: "We have seen from the lap times that he is competitive despite the break, so we are all confident. Fortunately, we were able to complete six days of testing. The weather basically helped us. We were focussed and worked hard, but we still have room for improvement. The tests at Phillip Island will be very important. Andrea is doing very well with used tyres, but not with new tyres. This is the area we need to concentrate on and work hard on. Of course we will be in the spotlight, but from the outside I don't see any great expectations as far as the results of the first races are concerned. We are not an official team with something to prove. Of course, it would be great to be in the top five at the start of the season. If I was offered that, I would take it straight away - given the level of the championship!"