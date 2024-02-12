Superbike World Championship in Portimão: Race at sunset

The Autódromo do Algarve in Portugal has always been the venue for spectacular Superbike World Championship races. This year, an expanded supporting programme and a modified schedule are expected to attract visitors to Portimão.

The seventh meeting of the 2024 Superbike World Championship season in Portimão promises to be a very special one. Scheduled in the hot Portuguese summer from 9 to 11 August, the organiser has put together a programme worth experiencing with a festival character: Concerts, autograph sessions, open-top bus tours and much more are on the programme.

Due to the additional attractions, the timetable has been reorganised, which should suit the drivers because of the expected heat. On all three days, the action on the track will not start until 12 noon local time; the main races in the Superbike category will start at 7 pm on Saturday and Sunday as the highlight at sunset - at 8 pm due to the time difference in this country.

The meeting in Portimão has always been an ideal place to combine a holiday with a visit to a Superbike event. Even more so for 2024! Tickets are already available.

In addition to the Superbike World Championship and the two Supersport series, the new Women's World Championship will also take place in Portugal.