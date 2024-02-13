Marc Bongers knows: "BMW must deliver in the 2024 SBK World Championship"

BMW has never been more optimistic about a Superbike World Championship season than this year. Motorsport Director Marc Bongers is aware that there are no more excuses, and not just because of the signing of Toprak Razgatlioglu.

BMW has positioned itself strongly for the 2024 Superbike World Championship, and not just with the signing of Toprak Razgatlioglu. His ROKiT team-mate Michael van der Mark is fit again after an almost two-year injury phase and the second works team Bonovo action is also high-calibre with Scott Redding and Garrett Gerloff.

In addition, the faster and more targeted development of the M1000RR through the establishment of a test team with Sylvain Guintoli and Bradley Smith as test riders has already had a positive impact with promising winter tests.

BMW has raised its commitment to an even higher level for this year. "That's true, but we started quite early last year. Of course, it always takes some time before you can reap the rewards. Now we have reached a point where we have to deliver," said Motorsport Director Marc Bongers in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. "We have seen that practically all riders need a certain amount of time to familiarise themselves with our bike; we have to accept that. We have also not got it right or had bad luck. That's the way it is."

Twelfth in the World Championship, Gerloff was the best BMW rider last year. We were beaten below our best, says the Dutchman. "Our race pace was strong, but we didn't make it onto the podium due to poor starting positions. However, our package was basically not far behind, we could see that from a development perspective," explained Bongers. "That's why we've continued to work in the background to achieve the breakthrough in 2024. Our goal is to be at the front from the start of the season and to finish in the top three as early as possible."