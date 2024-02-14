BMW in SBK World Championship 2024 with bio petrol from Lübeck

In the 2024 Superbike World Championship, racing petrol with at least 40 per cent non-fossil components must be used. BMW relies on a mixture from the Lübeck-based company Nordoel.

Since the beginning of 2022, the manufacturers involved in the Superbike World Championship have known that they have to adapt their engines to a higher proportion of renewable energy. This proportion will be at least 40 per cent for 2024 and will be gradually increased over the coming years.

BMW has been working on a smooth transition since March 2023 and has teamed up with Nordoel to achieve this. The Lübeck-based company is in turn cooperating with the Chilean e-fuel manufacturer Highly Innovative Fuels (HIF), in which Porsche holds a 12.5 per cent stake. The windy south of Chile offers ideal conditions for the green production of e-fuels.

The racing petrol developed by Nordoel was first tested by BMW Motorrad on the test bench and later on the race track. This confirmed the competitiveness and readiness for use of the regenerative fuel. There were no negative effects.

"We already worked closely together last year in the development of such a fuel and were able to use it successfully this winter as part of the pre-season preparations without any technical problems," said Christian Gonschor, Technical Director BMW Motorrad Motorsport. "All our motorbikes were running on this new fuel during the tests in Spain and Portugal and we are convinced by this co-operation."

The end product is called 'WSBK R40-A' and will be used by BMW in the 2024 Superbike World Championship. The aim of the collaboration with Nordoel is to develop a racing fuel with 102 octane and a CO2 saving of 99 per cent.