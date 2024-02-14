BMW on Toprak Razgatlioglu: "It's impressive"

The 2024 World Superbike Championship kicks off in Australia in nine days' time. BMW is facing what is arguably the most important season since its factory return five years ago and we will see Toprak Razgatlioglu make his race debut with the M1000RR.

Last year, BMW set the course for a breakthrough in the Superbike World Championship - with the signing of exceptional talent Toprak Razgatlioglu, but also with the establishment of a test team. The winter tests in Jerez and Portimão went better than ever before since the factory's return to the production-based world championship in 2019.

Razgatlioglu had no problems adapting to the M1000RR and set some of the fastest lap times in all tests. The 2021 World Champion retained his spectacular riding style, which many considered unsuitable for the BMW. "It's really impressive how late Toprak brakes," said Motorsport Director Marc Bongers in amazement. "The rear wheel is often in the air, especially for a very long time. And when the tyre touches the asphalt again, the bike has to react in the right way. We don't have to develop anything for this, but we do have to find the right settings for the electronics and the chassis - mainly for the electronics. We have a variety of strategies that we can work with and adapt."

The 27-year-old has brought his chief technician Phil Marron from Yamaha with him, which makes the transition easier. "Whenever a new rider joins the team, you need some time to interpret his comments correctly," emphasised the Dutchman. "It's about technically implementing what he says and what he feels. He has to adapt to us a little and we have to adapt to him so that he can utilise his full potential. I am convinced that we will succeed."

As confident as BMW is going into the new season, the mood in and with the two works teams is just as good. "I'm really pleased with how everything has developed in the last few days. The atmosphere and mood between the drivers and with the teams and team managers is really good. We are a happy family," smiled Bongers.